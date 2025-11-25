DCU Batman: James Gunn Hints That a Top Superman Candidate Could Actually Be His Bruce Wayne

Speculation about the DCU's Batman casting has taken a new turn as James Gunn addressed a growing theory that one of the top Superman contenders may be eyed for Bruce Wayne instead. With David Corenswet now firmly established as the franchise's Man of Steel following the 2025 film, attention has shifted toward the eventual debut of a new Batman outside Robert Pattinson's continuity. Gunn's developing DCU is expected to introduce its Dark Knight in the coming years, making any casting hint a point of interest among fans.

Gunn sparked fresh speculation about the DCU's Bruce Wayne after responding on Threads to a fan who hinted at actor Tom Brittney (Grantchester) for the role, replying, "That guy is a great f**king actor!"

The comment carried extra weight because Brittney was one of the top finalists to play Superman back in 2023, competing directly against Nicholas Hoult and eventual winner Corenswet.

Gunn's praise now has fans wondering whether Brittney could make the rare jump from Superman contender to Batman candidate.

Grantchester

If Brittney he were ultimately cast as Bruce Wayne, it would mark the second time Gunn repurposed a former Superman auditioner for another major DCU role, following Hoult's casting as Lex Luthor.

Gunn recently noted to IGN that multiple high-profile stars have expressed interest in leading The Brave and the Bold, but the story remains in "flux:"

"No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it – Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to... Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman."

On top of Brittney getting back into the DCU casting mix, Brandon Sklenar is another leading candidate because Gunn has already praised his work publicly and appears to be familiar with his performances, putting him ahead of most rumored contenders.

Combined with Sklenar's ideal age, superhero-level physique, and not denying the rumor (or his interest), many believe Gunn may have already made his choice behind the scenes.

However, it seems fans will be waiting a while for The Brave and the Bold, as DC Studios has not set a release date and is still focused on script approval before scheduling. With Superman only just launching the DCU and other projects still in early stages, most industry estimates place the film around late 2028 or 2029.

Gunn has clarified that his Batman will not mimic Matt Reeves' darker noir tone, instead aiming for something distinct from the Elseworlds saga that continues through 2027. The movie is expected to embrace the bold, fantastical energy of Grant Morrison's run, highlighting Batman's shift into a father figure, if that remains the story.

Who Will Play the DCU's Batman?

DC Comics

With Reeves' The Batman saga continuing, Gunn's new Dark Knight will face instant, direct comparison a tough proposition that raises questions about why launch another Bruce Wayne at all without oversaturating the brand. Still, the DCU needs its own Batman, and the fan-fueled list is taking shape.

Jake Gyllenhaal brings star power and has openly expressed interest, making him an intriguing choice. Also, Jensen Ackles offers a compelling option, with many fans considering him a strong option.

Sklenar remains the name generating the most heat thanks to Gunn's past praise and his own vocal enthusiasm for the role. The recent comment by Gunn helps Brittney's odds, but he shouldn't be viewed as a front runner.

Meanwhile, Alan Ritchson has confirmed (via Screen Rant) talks with DC Studios but ruled himself out as Batman, "I strongly don't think that Batman is in my future," narrowing the field even further.