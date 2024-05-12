Season 2 of Netflix's popular animated fantasy show Blood of Zeus has a lot of returning cast members and characters from the first season.

Originally titled Gods & Heroes, Blood of Zeus was created and written by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, with Season 1 launching in 2020.

The series follows Heron, Zeus's demigod son, as he safeguards Olympus and Earth amidst an array of original characters, portraying a world where demigods are widespread, alongside various mythical creatures from Greek mythology.

Season 2 of Blood of Zeus currently sits at an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audience members alike.

Every Main Actor & Character in Blood of Zeus Season 2

Derek Phillips - Heron

Derek Phillips as Heron

Derek Phillips is best known for his portrayal of Billy Riggins in the drama series Friday Night Lights, and for his contributions to video games such as The Last of Us Part II, Dishonored, The Last of Us, Life Is Strange, Battlefield Hardline, Fallout 4, and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

In Blood of Zeus he stars as Heron, a young man and Zeus's illegitimate son, who sets out on a quest to protect Greece from an impending danger, striving to save the world.

Jason O'Mara - Zeus

Jason O'Mara/Netflix

Jason O'Mara has been on TV series like Terra Nova, Vegas, Agents of SHIELD, and The Man in the High Castle, also lending his voice to Batman in the recent DC Animated Movie Universe.

Now he takes on the voice of Zeus, a powerful and benevolent deity, deeply invested in the fate of gods and humans. He shares tales of ancient wars and plays a significant role in shaping the destiny of Heron, the series' protagonist, even forging a weapon for him.

Despite his status as king of the gods and his romantic entanglements, Zeus is not immune to tragedy or conflict, ultimately sacrificing himself to save Hera, illustrating his complex and multifaceted character.

Claudia Christian - Hera

Claudia Christian/Netflix

Claudia Christian is recognized for her performances as Commander Susan Ivanova on Babylon 5, Captain Maynard on Fox's 9-1-1, and now as the voice of Hera in Blood of Zeus.

During Season 1, Hera is the lead antagonist, wielding formidable authority as the Queen of the Heavens and spouse to Zeus.

Fueled by resentment towards Zeus's constant betrayals, Hera instigates a rebellion within the Pantheon. She resurrects the Giants, embarking on a vengeful mission that threatens to plunge the divine realm into chaos.

Elias Toufexis - Seraphim

Elias Toufexis/Netflix

Elias Toufexis has been primarily featured in both television and video games, appearing in various popular series and lending his voice to notable characters like Andriy Kobin in Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell and Adam Jensen in Deus Ex.

In Blood of Zeus, Toufexis plays Seraphim, one of the primary antagonists of the series. He is the son of King Periander of Corinth and Queen Electra, raised by a servant named Ariana due to unusual circumstances surrounding his birth, making him the half-brother of Heron, Zeus and Electra's son.

He temporarily possesses Hades' bident and assumes leadership over the demons.

Mamie Gummer - Electra

Mamie Gummer/Netflix

Mamie Gummer gained recognition for her lead role in The CW series Emily Owens, M.D., as well as for portraying Nancy Crozier in The Good Wife and its spin-off, The Good Fight.

She lends her voice talents in Blood of Zeus to the character of Electra.

After enduring years of abuse from her husband, King Periander of Corinth, Electra, the former queen, escapes to a polis after giving birth to twins fathered by Zeus: Seraphim, who later becomes a demon, and Heron, the hero.

Fleeing from Hera's wrath, who threatens to kill them if discovered, Electra seeks refuge and safety for herself and her son Heron.

Chris Diamantopoulos - Evios

Christopher Diamantopoulos/Netflix

Christopher Diamantopoulos is known for his roles such as Russ Hanneman in HBO's Silicon Valley, and appearances in The Three Stooges film and the TV series Good Girls Revolt. He gained recognition for voicing Mickey Mouse in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series and the short film Once Upon a Studio, earning two Emmy Award nominations for his performance.

He now voices Evios in Season 2, a former thief and ally of Kofi, he joins forces with Heron and Alexia after being captured by demons, choosing to aid them in their mission to overcome the demonic threat.

Jessica Henwick - Alexia

Jessica Henwick/Netflix

Jessica Yu-Li Henwick is recognized for her roles in Game of Thrones, Iron Fist, Love and Monsters, The Matrix Resurrections, The Gray Man, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and The Royal Hotel.

Alexia serves as the Grand Archon of the Amazons and becomes a key ally to Heron in their battle against demons, trained by Chiron to uphold justice and protect the vulnerable.

Throughout Season 1, she navigates various challenges alongside Heron, from battling demons to confronting personal dilemmas, ultimately contributing to the fight against the gods and giants, displaying courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

Matthew Mercer - Hermes

Matthew Mercer/Netflix

Matthew Mercer is best known for his prolific career as a voice actor and game designer, lending his voice to several iconic characters in anime, including Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan and Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

In Blood of Zeus, he plays Hermes, who embodies the role of Olympus' messenger and is renowned as the fastest among the gods, sharing a similar lineage to Heron and Apollo as an illegitimate son of Zeus.

Adetokumboh M'Cormack - Kofi

Adetokumboh M'Cormack/Netflix

Adetokumboh M'Cormack's previous credits include Lost, Heroes, and Blood Diamond, with a diverse career spanning appearances in numerous TV series and feature films.

He plays Kofi, recognized in the series for aiding Heron, Alexia, Evios, and the faction of gods loyal to Zeus in their battle against the giants and demons under Hera's leadership, alongside those who allied with her.

Adam Croasdell - Apollo & Hephaestus

Adam Croasdell/Netflix

Adam Croasdell is recognized for his roles in various television series including EastEnders, Castlevania, Monarch, NCIS, and Preacher, while also lending his voice in projects like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Final Fantasy XV, and Batman Ninja.

He portrays both Apollo and Hephaestus in Blood of Zeus Season 2. Apollo shares the lineage of being Zeus's illegitimate son like Heron and Hermes, and he is depicted as a member of the divine Pantheon residing on Olympus.

Hephaestus, a Greek god and son of Zeus and Hera, appeared as a minor character in the first season of Blood of Zeus, depicted as the brother of Ares.

Matt Lowe - Ares

Matt Lowe/Netflix

Matt Lowe is known for his roles as Meatball in Hart of Dixie, Cam in The Walking Dead, providing the voice for The Local Pedestrian Population in Red Dead Redemption II, and voicing characters like Creek, Aspen Heitz, and Cooper's Hat in Trolls: The Beat Goes On!.

He plays Ares, a Greek god and offspring of Zeus and Hera, who appeared as a minor antagonist in Season 1 of Blood of Zeus.

Fred Tatasciore - Hades

Fred Tatsciore/Netflix

Fred Tatasciore is recognized for his roles in Marvel and DC animated media, including the Hulk, Solomon Grundy, and Beast. He has also voiced characters like Soldier: 76, Shao Kahn, and Kakuzu.

He plays Hades, who is depicted as the ruler of the Underworld and a significant character throughout the Blood of Zeus series, yet little is revealed about his past.

In pivotal moments, such as during the Gigantomachy and the final assault led by Zeus, Hades demonstrates his formidable power, particularly with his bident. In War for Olympus, he confronts Seraphim in the Underworld, offering assistance despite Seraphim's resistance.

Melina Kanakaredes - Ariana

Melina Kanakaredes is recognized for her roles as Dr. Sydney Hansen in Providence, Detective Stella Bonasera in CSI: NY, and Eleni Andros Cooper in the daytime television drama series Guiding Light.

Ariana is a minor character in Blood of Zeus. She is initially a loyal servant to Electra, aiding in the birth of her children, including Seraphim, whom she later adopts and raises in secrecy to protect him from harm, ultimately sacrificing her life to safeguard him from those who seek his demise.

Danny Jacobs - King Periander & King Acrisius

Danny Jacobs gained popularity for his role as King Julien in The Penguins of Madagascar and its spin-off All Hail King Julien, while also contributing to various animated series and films, including voicing characters like Victor Zsasz in Batman: Arkham Asylum and Snake in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In Blood of Zeus he plays Periander, the king of Corinth before he dies at the hands of his wife Electra. Jacob also portrays another king, Acrisius, who's the brother of Periander and uncle of Seraphim.

Jennifer Hale - Artemis

Jennifer Hale is known for her prolific work in video game franchises like Baldur's Gate, Mass Effect, Metal Gear Solid, BioShock Infinite, Overwatch, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and has contributed to numerous animated series and films, including The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest, The Powerpuff Girls, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

She plays Artemis, one of Zeus's illegitimate children alongside her twin brother Apollo, both residing on Olympus as members of the Pantheon.

David Shaughnessy - Chiron & Dionysus

David Shaughnessy is renowned for his voice work in various productions including Big Hero 6, Fallout 4, and Star Wars Rebels.

He voices Chiron, a centaur who acts as the guardian of the Amazon warrior Alexia, born out of an affair between Kronos and Philyra. Shaughnessy also voices Dionysus, another illegitimate son of Zeus, alongside Heron, Hermes, and Apollo.

Vanessa Marshall - Ariana's Sister

Vanessa Marshall has since become recognized for her portrayal of Hera Syndulla in Star Wars Rebels and its spin-off, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

In Blood Zues, she plays two minor roles, Ariana's Sister and an unnamed Villager.

All eight episodes of Blood of Zeus Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.