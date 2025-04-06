No shortage of fresh Marvel and Star Wars content awaits fans this month!

More than five years after its launch, Disney+ has cemented itself as a hub for everything related to Star Wars and Marvel. It is a near-perfect collection of almost everything from both properties, all under one digital roof.

All the New Marvel & Star Wars Series Coming to Disney+ in April

Daredevil: Born Again - Episodes 7-9

Disney+

April sees the addition of three all-new Daredevil: Born Again episodes to Disney+'s library. This includes the Season 1 finale, which is sure to be earth-shattering, given the course recent episodes have been on.

Charlie Cox reprises his acclaimed role as the protector of Hell's Kitchen, Daredevil. Born Again. The series promises to push Matt Murdock to new lengths, and thus far, it lives up to that vow (as evidenced in Born Again's mind-blowing opening sequence).

With Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again already in production and slated for 2026, viewers can rest assured that Matt's work isn't done yet. New episodes stream on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Disney+

Spidey and His Amazing Friends is a series for youngsters who crave Spider-Man's adventures but might not be ready for the death and destruction in his live-action films. The cartoon, which is kid-friendly, is perfect for the preschool set.

Stories typically concern Spidey, Spin, and Ghost-Spider trying to serve their community, act as good samaritans, and team up with other heroes in need (those looking for Peter Parker‘s signature bad luck and moral crises may want to search elsewhere).

On Wednesday, April 9, Disney+ will add four new episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends in April, including "Groundhog's Day Out" and "Ploofy Power."

Light & Magic Season 2

Disney+

Have you ever wondered how the spectacular special effects of Star Wars and countless other blockbusters are created? Disney+'s Light & Magic peels back the veil on arguably the greatest visual effects house of all time, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM).

Season 1 of the ILM docuseries covered the company's 1975 inception up to the landmark release of Jurassic Park in 1993. The second season enters the digital era earnestly and details how ILM embraced (and helped to pioneer) computer-generated imagery.

The Star Wars prequels are expected to be a major focus of Light & Magic Season 2. Other ILM-affiliated classics, like The Mummy and Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, will also undoubtedly be explored. All episodes of Light & Magic Season 2 debut on Disney+ on Friday, April 18.

Andor Season 2 - Episodes 1-6

Disney+

After a long wait since its head-turning first season in 2022, Andor finally returns to Disney+ for a second and final season.

Andor Season 2 will showcase Cassian Andor's continued transformation from lowly miscreant to Rebel Alliance hero. Each block of three episodes will cover one year in Cassian's life as the storyline weaves toward the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Read more about the role of a Star Wars legend in Andor Season 2 here.

Six of Andor Season 2's 12 episodes will be out in April. Disney+ will release these installments, three at a time, starting on Tuesday, April 22.