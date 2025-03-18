The hit Star Wars docuseries Light & Magic will release its Season 2 on Disney+ right before Andor returns for its second season in late April.

According to Collider, the second season of the Star Wars-themed show, Light & Magic, will arrive on the streamer on Friday, April 18, 2025, with all of its new episodes arriving at the same time.

This is mere days before fans will be ushered back into the world of Star Wars proper on Disney+ with Andor Season 2 set for release four days later on Tuesday, April 22.

Light & Magic will once again focus on recounting the history of George Lucas's renowned Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) visual effects house, which changed the movie-making industry with its ground-breaking work on projects like the Star Wars franchise, Jurassic Park, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Lucasfilm

While the show's first season followed the ILM right up through Jurassic Park in the early 1990s, Season 2 will jump off from there as the VFX team fully embraces the computer revolution heading into the return of the Star Wars franchise with the Prequel Trilogy and Episode I.

Season 2 also sees Season 1 director Lawerence Casden stepping back from his directing duties, allowing for Captain America: The First Avenger and Jumanji filmmaker Joe Johnston to take over the helm.

It is unclear how many episodes Light & Magic Season 2 will run, but if it is anything like Season 1, the streaming series will likely be at least six hour-long chapters.

A Big April for Star Wars Fans

This Light & Magic release reveal should be exciting for Star Wars fans, as it will kick off a magical month all set in the galaxy far, far away.

Light & Magic Season 2 will coincide with the kicking off of Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, serving as the beginning of a weekend full of Lucasian fare for fans to gnaw on.

This live event features three days packed with fan activations, panels to enjoy, and (at times) announcements that would even have the Galactic Senate up and cheering.

Exact specifics for this year's event have not yet been disclosed; however, fans can likely expect new information on next year's Mandalorian & Grogu movie, the First Jedi film, an update on what is next for Star Wars TV, and news of an on a never-before-seen video game set in the Star Wars universe (read about everything fans can expect at Star Wars Celebration 2025 here).

Mere days after Star Wars Celebration, the franchise will turn its head once again to the story of one, Cassian Andor, with the release of Andor Season 2 on Tuesday, April 22.

Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed Star Wars streaming series is set to debut with three episodes a week for four consecutive weeks, leading fans right through April and into early May.

And it all starts with Light & Magic's peek behind the curtain, which is incredibly exciting. This will set up an April to remember for fans of the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Light & Magic Season 2 comes to Disney+ on Friday, April 18.