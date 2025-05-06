Amazon Prime Video's A Simple Favor delivered a shocking twist involving Emily's decision to kill her twin sister, Faith, as this crucial moment came back to haunt her in the sequel, Another Simple Favor. While the movie started as a clash of comedic proportions between single mothers Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively), several twists and turns led to the reveal that Emily's dark past is tied to her life as a con-woman in the present day.

A Simple Favor's major revelation about Emily killing her twin sister was just the tip of the iceberg, since it set the stage for another big twist about the character's dark family history in its sequel.

The first movie's ending revealed that Emily is just an alias. Her real name is Hope, and there's a good reason why she hid her identity all these years.

Why Did Hope (AKA Emily) Kill Faith in A Simple Favor?

A Simple Favor was full of twists and turns, unpacked by Stephanie as she dove deeper into Emily's life. It leads her to an encounter with Emily's mother, Margaret, where she unearths a disturbing truth about her friend: she has a twin sister named Faith.

As teenagers, Faith and Emily burned down a wing of their mansion to kill their abusive father. They ran away from their home to go off the grid and escape their past crimes.

Reuniting years later, Faith lost her way in life and became a drug addict. She demanded that Emily pay her $1 million or she would expose what they did to their father.

As a result, Emily drowned Faith in the lake while at a Michigan summer camp to save her reputation. This decision led to a dark future.

A Simple Favor ended with Stephanie (whose actress Anna Kendrick may return to another Amazon franchise, The Accountant) exposing Emily after she livestreamed her confession about murdering her twin sister and her father, landing Emily a 20-year prison sentence.

Emily's Decision Led to a Major Twist Reveal in Another Simple Favor

Another Simple Favor (Blake Lively's first movie since her It Ends With Us controversy) revealed that Emily got out of jail and invited Stephanie to her wedding as her maid of honor.

However, during the wedding weekend, bodies started to drop like flies after a mystery killer murdered those closest to Emily: Henry Golding's Sean (her ex-boyfriend) and Michele Morrone's Dante Versano (her wealthy new husband).

Stephanie was blamed for their deaths and placed under house arrest for crimes she didn't commit.

It was ultimately shown that the true killer is Emily's third secret sister: Charity.

Faith's mother, Margaret, told Stephanie the truth: Charity was believed to be stillborn, but this was faked during her birth. Instead, Linda (her sister and Faith's aunt) kept the baby and raised her alone.

Charity was an unhinged killer still longing for Emily's sisterly love. Still, she was not pulling the strings, and it was none other than Linda who wanted to blackmail Dante's family for millions of dollars. It turns out Dante is gay; he is in a relationship with the son of the rival mob, Matteo, and the wedding was just a way to keep their cover.

Another Simple Favor ended with Charity killing Linda after she threatened to murder Emily.

A fast forward shows Charity (posing as Emily) going to prison for her crimes while the real Emily teams up with Dante's mother to run their shady family business in Italy.

