Kaos actor Misia Butler shared what he wants from Caeneus in a hypothetical Season 2 of the recent Netflix series.

The show, which follows Greek mythology in an alternate present-day timeline, left Season 1 with many future storytelling possibilities.

For one, Aurora Perrineau's Riddy finally left Killian Scott's Orpheus after getting back to the land of the living, leaving the door wide open for her love story with Caeneus to continue. Speaking of the former Amazon, he's still in the Underworld, having just discovered he has the power to renew souls.

Will There Be a Kaos Season 2?

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Kaos actor Misia Butler talked about Season 2 prospects and what he hopes is still in store for his newly reinvented trans character, Caeneus, in the Netflix series.

Butler first made sure to clarify that he has "not heard a thing" about a potential Season 2, which has not yet been renewed:

"I have not heard a thing. I'm as desperate as any fan. I'm kind of also watching it as a fan. I'm like, all these stories. I need to know what happens."

While a Kaos Season 2 renewal is, unfortunately, not a sure thing, there is a decent chance it will happen. Season 1 boasts a moderate 74% critic approval score and an 82% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is good, but not great, for a Netflix series.

But by far the biggest factor that Netflix assesses when determining a series' renewal is its viewership, particularly during the show's first 30 days on the service. Kaos premiered on August 29 and has charted #8 or higher on the streamer's U.S. Top 10 TV Series every single day since its release (it hit #2 on three days in September).

To guarantee a Season 2 renewal, Kaos will need to stay in that Top 10 over the next few weeks. Otherwise, Netflix will be closely assessing global viewership trends to best determine if a second season should get the green light.

As for what might be next for Butler's Caeneus going forward in a potential Season 2, the actor teases that "we can see a really big shift in how he views himself in this story arc" and how Butler hopes to see more of "his heroism:"

"I think that we can see a really big shift in how he views himself in this story arc... We can see that he's not going to be on the back foot the whole time. He's going to be in the front of front of things. And I really hope we get to see just a lot of his heroism in the forefront because I think that's quite fun. And not a kind of big, maybe Orpheus way, but just in an explanation of the power that he does have, and the power we see him have."

The season ended with Caeneus' newfound love story with Riddy coming to an abrupt halt, as she was guided back to the land of the living after Orpheus reached her.

When asked about the future of the duo and if they are doomed from the start, Butler admitted that it would be "very Greek for it to be a doomed tale:"

"I mean it. It'd be very Greek for it to be a doomed tale, but I'd like to at least get to work with Aurora a little bit again."

With Kaos' knack for reinventing Greek mythology figures, Misia Butler shared that he'd love to see a future season adapt Atalanta:

"There are way too many that I'm obsessed with, so I need to whittle it down. One character that I've always loved is because she's just such a badass. There's this character called Atalanta, who is the only female Argonaut in Jason's Argonauts. And she goes about besting all these men at all their boar hunts and things. And it's just a bit of a badass. And so I think that Charlie [Covell] could do something really fun with that character."

As for where Caeneus himself stands mentally by the time the credits roll for Season 1, Butler explains that he's "just reeling" after everything that's happened, though with newfound "resilience" that will help him going forward:

"I think that he's just reeling. Honestly, there's so much that he gets kind of suddenly dumped with at the end of the season, and meeting all these new characters, and being in a completely different situation, and being suddenly aware of a strength that he never thought that he had, and importance that he never thought he had. I think that's going to take quite an emotional toll. But I also think that what he's gone through with Riddy and the strength that he's found through that has left him with the resilience that I'd love to explore if we get a Season 2."

What Could Happen in Kaos Season 2?

First and foremost, it would be wild if Riddy and Caeneus never interacted again, as many hope a reunion is in the cards for Kaos Season 2.

This could mean that Caeneus might be set to visit the land of the living once again. Though, with his powers to renew souls, perhaps it's Riddy who might make another stop at the Underworld instead.

Then there's Stephen Dillane's Prometheus, who is now on his new throne after killing Charon in Season 1. Maybe he'll make a pointed effort to meet these important humans he so delicately set up to take down the Gods

In order for any of that to play out, however, Netflix will need to renew the show. Viewers have their fingers crossed for an announcement coming sooner rather than later.

Kaos is now streaming on Netflix.