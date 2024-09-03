Prometheus personally killed someone very close to him in Netflix's Kaos, but there was a notably good reason why he did that.

The newly released Netflix series takes a unique spin on Greek Mythology. Not only does the show take place in the modern day, but it is also set in an alternate future where the stories of Greek Mythology have yet to fully play out—–with a key example being that of Eurydice (Aurora Perrineau) and Orpheus (Killian Scott).

Narrating the tale is Stephen Dillane's Prometheus, who also happens to be the same one who sets things into motion to take down Zeus once and for all.

This Is Who Prometheus Kills and Why

Episode 4 of Netflix's Kaos reveals the key backstory to Stephen Dillane's Prometheus, which involved him killing the love of his life: Ramon Tikaram's Charon.

Netflix

The fourth episode is the first to reveal that the two were lovers when they were both alive and well on Earth.

In a moment of close intimacy, Prometheus tells his partner, Charon, that one day he will need to keep someone safe for him––a person he will be able to identify thanks to a mark.

After promising to do what Prometheus is asking, Charon finds himself bleeding out from his neck after being fatally stabbed by his boyfriend.

Netflix

This leads Charon straight to the Underworld, where, unbeknownst to him, he needs to be to fulfill the prophecy set into motion by Prometheus. It is also notably fitting due to Charon becoming the ferryman on the River Styx like he is traditionally known to be.

Is Prometheus' Plan Successful?

While it may have taken a hundred years, Prometheus' plan and murder of Charon works out.

Charon eventually crosses paths with Killian Scott's Orpheus as he attempts to save the love of his life from the Underworld. Charon recognizes the mark on Orpheus from the fates, and he immediately connects the dots back to Prometheus' words all those years ago.

While Orpheus' journey does not end happily, as Riddy (the nickname for Eurydice) finally admits to falling out of love with him, his journey to the Underworld was an important step in getting all the pieces on the metaphorical board to the right spot.

The finale shows that Zeus' (Jeff Goldblum) dreaded prophecy is coming to pass, which means the end of the Gods is near.

As for what the future may hold for Charon, he is still stuck in the Underworld. However, perhaps with Prometheus' newfound freedom, he can eventually save his love just like Orpheus did.

Kaos is now streaming on Netflix.