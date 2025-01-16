The cast of Castlevania: Nocturne returns for Season 2 on Netflix as they attempt to stop the Vampire Messiah once and for all.

Netflix's original Castlevania series was released on July 7, 2017, lasting four seasons and following the journey of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard in their quest to vanquish Dracula.

The sequel series, Nocturne, was released on September 28, 2023, following a new trio. However, last season ended on a massive cliffhanger, with fans eager to see the return of James Callis' Alucard and the rest of the cast.

Every Actor & Character in Castlevania: Nocturne

Edward Bluemel - Richter Belmont

Edward Bluemel, Richter Belmont

With every Castlevania, there must always be a Belmont to fight the darkness, with Edward Bluemel's Richter being one of the last of his line after the vampire Olrox murdered his mother, Julia, as a child. While Belmont was one of the most powerful of his line in the games, he was far weaker in this Netflix adaptation.

However, this was due to him still being traumatized by his mother's death. He was able to awaken his magic, finally becoming as powerful as his videogame counterpart. Unfortunately, this wasn't enough against the Vampire Messiah.

Bluemel previously starred as a healer, not a fighter, in the MGM+ series Belgravia: The Next Chapter, playing Dr. Stephen Ellerby. He also played the lead, Lord Guildford Dudley, in Amazon Prime's My Lady Jane.

Pixie Davies - Maria Renard

Pixie Davies, Maria Renard

Maria, the revolutionary daughter of Speaker Tera, is voiced by Pixie Davies. Adept at summoning spirits as her familiars in battle, Tera raised her believing her father was dead. However, to her horror, she soon learned that he was the Abbot, Emmanuel, a Devil Forgemaster working for the self-proclaimed Vampire Messiah.

Her design in this animated series most resembles the one in Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles when she was younger. As she grew older, Maria fell in love with Alucard in Symphony of the Night, who saved her and the rest of her friends at the end of Nocturne's last season.

Pixie Davies previously voiced Adele in The Magician's Elephant and played a litter of puppies in Disney's 101 Dalmatian Street.

Thuso Mbedu - Annette

Thuso Mbedu, Annette

Rounding out the trio of Nocturne, Thuso Mbedu's Annette is a loose adaptation, only sharing her name and romantic interest in Richter Belmont with her video game counterpart. She can control metal and earth using Vodou magic in conjunction with her swordsmanship.

Her friend Edouard is killed and turned into a night creature in her quest to find a Belmont to help stop the Vampire Messiah. Alongside Richter and Maria, they attempted to stop her by destroying Emmanuel's forge at the end of last season but failed, only to be saved by Alucard.

Thuso Mbedu most recently gave her voice to Mufasa: The Lion King as Junia. She will also star in HBO's crime-drama, Task, which is slated for release this year.

Nastassja Kinski - Tera

Nastassja Kinski, Tera

Tera is a skilled Speaker, voiced by Nastassja Kinski, who does everything to protect her daughter, even at the expense of her very soul at the end of Nocturne's last season. The last fans saw her, she was turned into a vampire by Erzsebet Báthory, drinking the Vampire Messiah's blood.

While Nocturne might be Kinski's first voice-acting role, she has starred in more than 60 films since 1975, her most famous being Roman Polanski's Tess.

Franka Potente - Erzsebet Báthory

Franka Potente, Erzsebet Báthory

Based on a real-life Hungarian noblewoman and alleged serial killer, Franka Potente's Erzsebet Báthory declared herself the Vampire Messiah. She seeks to become the vessel for the Goddess Sekhmet and cover the world in an eternal night.

Erzsebet isn't the only villain Potente has played, previously appearing in Season 4 of Titans as Mother Mayhem. She also starred as Eva Heissen in the period drama Cooper.

Elarica Johnson - Drolta Tzuentes

Elarica Johnson, Drolta Tzuentes

Fan favorite servant of Erzsebet Báthory, Drolta Tzuentes, made an immediate impact on fans with her stunning design and captivating voice, provided by Elarica Johnson. Sadly, she was killed by Alucard last season, but she thankfully makes her demonic return in Season 2.

Johnson previously starred as Autumn Knight in the first two seasons of P-Valley, not returning for Season 3.

Aaron Neil - Mizrak

Aaron Neil. Mizrak

Voiced by Aaron Neil, Mizrak is a fierce warrior monk under the command of the Abbot. However, Mizrak would soon become disillusioned by him, as he was willing to take his daughter, Maria, as a hostage and potential human sacrifice.

Betraying Abbot Emmanuel and Erzsebet Báthory, he joined forces with Belmont to save Maria. During the final battle of last season, Olrox saved him.

Before Nocturne, Aaron Neil's most significant role was as Raj in the British comedy-drama Home. He's also provided his voice to franchises like Doctor Who and Warhammer 40k.

Sydney James Harcourt - Edouard

Sydney James Harcourt, Edouard

Sydney James Harcourt's Edouard, Annette's closest friend, was killed by a horde of vampires last season, only for Abbot Emmanuel to bring him back as a night creature. Miraculously, he retained his humanity, memories, and skills as an opera singer.

Harcourt previously sang in the cultural phenomenon Hamilton on Broadway, the first to replace Aaron Burr.

Richard Dormer - Abbot Emmanuel

Richard Dormer, Abbot Emmanuel

Due to the French Revolution and its goals of repressing religious faiths like his, Richard Dormer's Abbot decided to betray humanity for their own good and sided with Erzsebet Báthory and her vampires. A Forgemaster, he was Báthory primary means of producing an army of night creatures.

However, at the end of last season, The Abbot was ordered to make a sadistic sacrifice to prove his loyalty to the Vampire Messiah. Someone that he loved, until he learned that it would have to be his secret daughter, Maria. But she was spared when her mother, Tera, took her place, to Emmanuel's horror.

Although most famous for his role as Beric Dondarrion in Game of Thrones, Richard Dormer has also appeared in other major franchises, including a role in Secret Invasion as Agent Prescod.

James Callis - Alucard

James Callis, Alucard

Only appearing in the last episode of Season 1 of Nocturne, Alucard came swooping in to save our heroes from Drolta's clutches and killing her with his sword. James Callis returns to voice the half-human vampire.

Callis recently joined Season 4 of Slow Horses as Claude Whelan.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.