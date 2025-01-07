Hamilton 2025 Original Cast Return Hopes Sparked by New Lin-Manuel Miranda Post

Hamilton celebrates 10 years on Broadway this year, and a post from the man behind the musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, has some fans hoping the original cast will mark the occasion.

Having opened on Broadway in 2015, Hamilton remains the most Tony-nominated musical in Broadway history, with its record of 16 nominations still unbroken 10 years later.

A pro-shot of the Broadway musical hit Disney+ in 2020, five years after first moving into Broadway's Richard Rogers Theater, and features the full original Broadway cast — including Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr., who both won Tonys for their performances in the show.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases 10th Anniversary "#Hamilten" Celebration

Instagram

In an Instagram story just after New Years, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda teased what he called "#Hamilten," celebrating the musical's 10th year on Broadway.

Quoting the opening song of the show, Miranda posted "Just you wait," under a post highlighting the show's many upcoming tour stops and global productions and the text, "2025. The year of #Hamilten."

As of now, it is unknown if he is simply teasing the celebration of 10 years, or some sort of more literal event or happening as a result of the anniversary. But, fans seem to be hoping for the latter, with one even speculating that there could be a reunion tour featuring the original Broadway cast.

This kind of reunion is highly unlikely. Some of the cast has said they will not return to their roles. Meanwhile others, such as Anthony Ramos and Arianna DeBose, both of whom presented at the Golden Globes this week in relation to other projects or work, or Miranda himself, who is about to make a brief return to Broadway immediately after weeks of press for Mufasa: The Lion King, seem far too busy for a reunion tour.

But, that does not mean a one-night reunion celebration is off the table — though that has not been confirmed in any capacity as of now.

Could There Be A Hamilton Original Cast Reunion?

Miranda's first Broadway musical, In the Heights, celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018 with a vinyl release, and a couple different original cast reunion panels at events like BroadwayCon.

Unlike Hamilton, In the Heights was not still running on Broadway during its 10th anniversary year. In fact, it had closed before its fifth anniversary — but, the original cast celebrated that anniversary with a reunion concert in 2013.

Over the course of the 10 years since Hamilton opened, there have been a plethora of releases including cut songs, re-imagined versions of songs, and reunions of varying sizes and types. And, of course, the show saw its pro-shot hit Disney+ during the year of its fifth anniversary

However, there has not been a full, public, in-person reunion of the original cast in any sort of performance capacity since the last time they all shared the stage. This type of reunion could be what Miranda is referring to with his cryptic tease, but that is simply speculation, and is not confirmed in any capacity.

A pro-shot featuring the full original Broadway cast of Hamilton is available to stream on Disney+, and there are live performances of the musical eight times each week on Broadway, and in various productions and tours worldwide.