Hamilton 2025 OG Cast Reunion Plan With Lin-Manuel Miranda Gets Confirmed by Broadway Star

In a recent interview, Ariana DeBose confirmed that at least of the original Hamilton cast will be reuniting in some capacity to celebrate the musical's 10th anniversary this summer.

This comes after rumors (and expectations, at least from those who have seen how Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has celebrated anniversaries in the past) of some type of celebration with the original cast that spread earlier this year.

Miranda himself is calling the celebration "#Hamilten," and DeBose just offered fans a little more information ahead of it.

DeBose Confirms Plans In Progress for 'Hamilten' Celebration

Disney+

Speaking on the TODAY Show, Ariana DeBose confirmed that Lin-Manuel Miranda has "things" in the works for the Hamilton 10th anniversary celebration this summer.

She explained that while she does not "know what the things are," she was told to "be ready" in a text from Miranda:

"I think Lin [-Manuel Miranda] texted me the other day, he was like '10 year anniversary, OK, we're gonna do some things,' and I was like... Granted, I don't know what the things are. He was just like, 'Be ready.' It's very Lin of him."

While she did not confirm the involvement of anyone else, the implication is that she was likely not the only person to receive such a message, if for no other reason than the fact that she did not have a particularly prominent role in the show.

That is not to lessen the impact she had on the final product, of course, but simply to say that if someone from the ensemble was told to "be ready," it stands to reason that people with more recognizable roles in the show itself may have been told something similar, too.

What Could a Hamilton 2025 Reunion Look Like?

Like Miranda has done with anniversaries in the past — particularly for Hamilton and his first claim to fame, In the Heights — the most likely reunion in honor of "Hamilten" would be a one-night-only concert event, or something of the sort.

As for who would be involved, that is tricky to speculate on. Some in the cast have confirmed they would not ever want to return to their Hamilton parts, but that does not mean they would not sing the songs in a non-show setting.

All that to say, nothing is necessarily off the table.

In the meantime, BroadwayCon is happening this weekend, and Miranda will be appearing for a talk and performance (teased to include special guests) on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

While this is not confirmed in any capacity, it would not be surprising if he were to announce something — perhaps an announcement related to the "things" DeBose teased for Hamilton's 10th birthday — at the event.

Hamilton performs eight shows each week at Broadway's Richard Rogers Theatre, and regularly across the United States in both tours and additional productions. Additionally, Hamilton, featuring the full original Broadway cast, is available to stream on Disney+.