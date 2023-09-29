Castlevania Nocturne Cast & Characters: 15 Main Actors & Who They Play (Photos)

Castlevania: Nocturne is now streaming on Netflix, bringing with it a colorful cast of characters pulled from Konami's world of vampire hunting.

Based on the world of the beloved video game franchise of the same name, Nocturne marks the first spin-off from Netflix's highly-rated Castlevania series, and it too is faring incredibly well amongst critics (debuting with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

Nocturne tackles the events of the Super CD game Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, following Richter Belmont, a descendant of the Belmont vampire-hunting clan during the French Revolution where he must gather a band of strangers to prevent an apocalypse-level event.

With all eight episodes of the blood-sucking anime series now streaming, here is every character and actor that makes up its stellar ensemble.

Every Actor & Character in Castlevania: Nocturne

Edward Bluemel - Richter Belmont

No Castlevania story is complete without a member of the Belmont family, and Nocturne's comes in the form of Richter Belmont (played by Edward Bluemel). Richter is the last of the famous vampire-hunting Belmont clan who - after losing his magic - has to take on the villainous Olrox and the Vampire Messiah herself, Erzsébet Bathory.

Edward Bluemel is best known for roles in The Commuter, Killing Eve, and Netflix's Sex Education.

Pixie Davies - Maria

Pixie Davies voices Maria Renard, the magic-wielding cousin of Richter. Maria is the idealist among Nocturne's central trio and possesses the ability to perform powerful spells and conjure animal spirits. She joins the fight with Richter and Annette, thinking the team can truly vanquish evil from the world.

Davies' past credits include Mary Poppins Returns and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

Thuso Mbedu - Annette

Thuso Mbedu's Annette is a fierce warrior who also is a descendant of the gods. She has the magic ability to conjure blades from dust and has lived alongside Edouard since fleeing to the city after her mother was killed for potentially practicing witchcraft.

Mbedu appeared in 2022's The Women King as well as Prime Video's The Underground Railroad mini-series.

Sydney James Harcourt - Edouard

Edouard (played by Sydney James Harcourt) is a former opera singer who leaves his life behind after coming into the company of Annette. He joins Richter in the fight against the vampires; however, his time with the team is cut short as he is killed early on by their blood-sucking foes.

Harcourt can also be seen in Blue Bloods, Elementary, and FBI.

Nastassja Kinski - Tera

Based on the character of the same name from the Rondo of Blood video game, Nastassja Kinski's Tera is the mother of Maria and the aunt of Richter. She is a master in ice magic and a mentor to young up-and-coming vampire hunters.

Nastassja Kinski's other credits include Paris, Texas, Cat People, and Tess.

Zahn McClarnon - Olrox

Zahn McClarnon brings one of Nocturne's villain characters to life, as the vampire Olrox. Olrox is responsible for killing Richter's mother, letting the young vampire hunter live so that he may haunt him in the shadows. After years of tormenting the Belmont family, Olrox makes Richter question his loyalties coming to him as a potential ally against a common evil.

McClarnon has previously appeared in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye and Doctor Sleep.

Franka Potente - Erzsebet Báthory

Franka Potente's Erzsebet Báthory is the primary antagonist of Castlevania: Nocturne. She has been described as the Messiah of the vampire who - thanks to a blood-sucking prophecy - has been foretold to rise up and take over the world.

Báthory is best known for her work in the Bourne movies alongside Matt Damon and Run Lola Run.

Elarica Johnson - Drolta Tzuentes

Drolta Tzuentes (played by Elarica Johnson) is Erzsebet's right-hand woman. Drolta is a devout follower of the Vampire Messiah, possessing powerful magic abilities such as being able to sprout wings from her back and fly. After living as a priestess to the Egyptian god of war and vengeance Sekhmet, Drolta is resurrected by Erzsebet as her second-in-command.

Johnson's past credits include Blade Runner 2049, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and A Discovery of Witches.

Sophie Skelton - Julia Belmont

Sophie Skelton plays Julia Belmont, the mother of Richter Belmont and former vampire huntress in her own right. Known for her signature weapon, the whip, Julia is dead by the time Nocturne rolls around, popping up in flashbacks where she is killed in front of her son by the vampire Olrox.

Skelton can also be seen in Outlander, Ren, and 211.

Benjamin Plessala - Young Richter Belmont

Benjamin Plessala brings Young Richter Belmont to life in several flashback scenes throughout Nocturne's run. Plessala plays the version of the character who witnesses his mother, Julia, die in front of him at the hands of Olrox.

Plessala's previous work includes voicing several characters in The Last of Us Part II video game as well as a one-episode appearance in the hit drama Shameless.

Richard Dormer - The Abbot

Richard Dormer's The Abbot is the father of Maria and - in turn - the uncle of Richter. He is a mysterious figure who is responsible for the creation of the night creatures ravaging France in the midst of a revolution.

Dormer will be familiar to fans for his work in Game of Thrones, '71, and Fortitude.

Aaron Neil - Mizrak

Aaron Neil plays Mizrak, an original character with no counterpart from the Castlevania video games. He is the human lover of the villainous Olrox and is a member of the Knights of St. John.

Neil is best known for his appearances in Paddington 2, Peaky Blinders, and The Promise.

Darren Jacobs

Darren Jacobs plays a mystery character in the animated series, with no real info having been made public about who exactly he is playing.

Jacobs' other credits include Thor: Love and Thunder, the Starfield video game, and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon.

Andrew Morgado

Andrew Morgado also appears in the Castlevania spin-off, voicing a yet-to-be-revealed character.

Morgado is a renowned voice actor having provided voices to projects like Archer, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Nun II.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Castlevania: Nocturne.

James Callis - Alucard

Appearing in the final episode of Nocturne is James Callis as Alucard. The iconic Castlevania character appears during the final battle with Drolta, stabbing the villain in the back and saving Richter and his team from near-certain death.

Alucard played a major part in the first four seasons of the Castlevania anime and is the main character of the Symphony of the Night video game which Nocturne was seemingly a prequel to.

Callis has also appeared in Battlestar Galactica and Bridget Jones' Diary.

Castlevania: Nocturne is available to stream on Netflix now.