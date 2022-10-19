Titans Season 4 Reveals New Lex Luthor, Deathstroke & More DC Villains (Video)

After saving Gotham in the previous season, Titans Season 4 is confirmed to visit two more famous cities in the DC universe in Metropolis and Bludhaven. The team's adventures in these respective locales allow the series to introduce dangerous adversaries, namely Lex Luthor, Brother Blood, and Mother Mayhem.

The first official clip from Season 4 featured fresh footage of Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor, with him reaching out to Connor Kent (Superboy) in an unexpected way. Another teaser showed an intense battle of the team against Mother Mayhem, where they were clearly outmatched by the powerful cult leader.

Ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere next month, HBO Max finally revealed a much longer look at the upcoming batch of episodes of the series.

Titans Season 4 Reveals Deathstroke's Unexpected Return

HBO Max officially released the first trailer for Titans Season 4, showcasing new footage of the titular team, the new Lex Luthor, Deathstroke, and more DC villains.

The near-three minute trailer offered a stunning look at Teagan Croft's Raven, seemingly hinting that she is even more powerful this season:

The trailer also confirmed that Lex will be teaming up with Mother Mayhem, meaning its bad news for the Titans:

Lisa Ambalavanar’s Jinx makes her debut in the trailer as well:

May Bennet's Mother Mayhem is ready to wreak havoc in Bludhaven:

Deathstroke, who Dick Grayson killed in Season 2, is seemingly alive and well in the events of Season 4:

One of the members of the Church of Blood looks scary in this new image:

Tim Drake meets Bernard Dowd, his love interest from the comics, in this new image:

The Titans assemble against Mother Mayhem:

Alongside the trailer's release, HBO Max also unveiled a brand new poster featuring the team:

The full trailer can be seen below:

Will Superman Help the Titans in Season 4?

The first trailer for Titans Season 4 featured many thrilling and unexpected moments that the upcoming episodes will explore. However, one intriguing reveal is the blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Deathstroke.

Season 2's finale last showed Deathstroke lying on the floor, presumably dead. Despite that, the DC villain is known for having quick healing abilities, meaning that there is a solid chance that he survived.

Now that this trailer confirmed his fate, it looks like he is on the hunt for the man responsible for his apparent death: Dick Grayson. It is unknown how Deathstroke fits in Season 4, but there's a high chance that his attention will solely focus on Nightwing.

Lex Luthor's team-up with Mother Mayhem and the Church of Blood spells bad news for the Titans, and the duo could pose a threat not just to Bludhaven, but to Metropolis as well.

This massive threat could hint that the Titans version of Superman could very well be involved at some point in Season 4. However, Lex's confidence in conspiring with the Church of Blood appears to tease that Superman could be missing in action, potentially off world dealing with a much larger threat.

Moreover, Beast Boy appears to be reaching his full potential, meaning that he can finally transform into different animals in Season 4 aside from a tiger and a bat.

The introduction of the Temple of Azarath might also tease that Raven's incantation, "Azarath Metrion Zinthos," will be unleashed in Season 4. In the comics, this incantation allows Raven to reveal her demonic persona and focus on her dark abilities.

All in all, Season 4 is poised to be an exciting adventure for the young heroes.

Titans Season 4 will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, November 3.