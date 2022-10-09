Warner Bros Releases Titans Season 4 Clip and Release Date

Titans Season 4 Clip, Lex Luthor, Superboy, Tim Drake
By Sam Hargrave Posted:

DC's Titans Season 4 Debuts Lex Luthor Clip

Following its debut at New York Comic-Con, DC officially released a new clip of Titans Season 4 that features a terrifying Lex Luthor reaching out to Superboy, Tim Drake in training to become Robin, and the team on the road.

A second clip from Titans Season 4 featured the young heroes suited up for a tough fight with the villainous Mother Mayhem.

DC also released the first teaser for Titans Season 4, confirming the DC series will return with Part One of the next batch of episodes on November 3.

Additionally, Beast Boy's brand-new superhero suit debuted at New York Comic-Con, showcasing a significantly updated look.

Titans Season 4 Beast Boy New Suit
Warner Bros.

Beast Boy and Raven are shown cuddled together in the Titans' high-tech van before an EMP goes off and disrupts their technology.

Titans Season 4, Lex Luthor, Clip
Warner Bros.

Titus Welliver's terrifying new Lex Luthor attempts to communicate with Superboy at a deafening frequency that can't be heard by the rest of the Titans.

Titans Season 4, Lex Luthor, Clip
Warner Bros.

Luthor summons Superboy to LexCorp tower in his message, following which Connor Kent instructs the group to return to Metropolis.

Titans Season 4, Lex Luthor, Clip
Warner Bros.

Titans Season 4 will premiere on HBO Max on November 3.

