First Footage From DC's Titans Season 4 Released Online

DC's Titans will soon return for Season 4 in November, and fans of the HBO Max original series couldn't be more excited. After a year of waiting, the Titans team will soon be back, with Jay Lycurgo's Tim Drake expected to tag along as the next Robin, having recently begun training under Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing.

Titans has already revealed the first look at some of Season 4's new villainous additions, which include Lex Luthor, Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx. The arrival of these new threats follows Jonathon Crane's Scarecrow being locked up in Arkham Asylum last season after causing plenty of trouble for the team.

Beyond everything already going on for the Titans, Brec Bassinger's Stargirl has been teased to crossover into the show, continuing the infamous DCTV trend. The will come amid the ongoing "Frenemies" storyline on the third season of her own DC series, which is currently premiering new episodes weekly on The CW.

Titans Season 4 Reveals Exciting First Look

The official Twitter account for HBO Max's Titans revealed the first clip from Season 4 that features Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing fighting off a group of ninjas.

DC

As Dick Grayson fights off the ninjas, Jay Lycurgo's Tim Drake, who was teased to soon become the next Robin under the training of Grayson, lurks around.

DC

In the final seconds of the short clip, Nightwing struggled to hold off a bladed attack from one of the ninjas, perhaps it will be on Drake to save him.

DC

A follow-up tweet confirmed that Titans Season 4 will present a panel at New York Comic-Con this Sunday, October 9, at 4:15 pm ET, with Thwaites, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, and Greg Walker attending as special guests.

According to the official DC site, the panel, which will be shared with Doom Patrol, will include "a preview of the upcoming season, including first looks, exclusive reveals, and more." A description for Season 4 promises the team will face "a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they've faced:"

"TITANS, debuting its fourth season this November on HBO Max, finds the team having saved Gotham, and hitting the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers, unlike anything they've faced before."

The full clip can be seen below:

When Will the Titans Season 4 Trailer Release?

DC has already revealed Titans Season 4 will premiere in November, although an exact release date has yet to be announced. With the HBO Max original taking a significant presence at New York Comic-Con this weekend, that announcement ought to be just days away, along with the debut of the first full trailer.

That trailer will likely include the first in-action looks at Lex Luthor, Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx, on top of the returning team. Perhaps fans will also catch a look at Tim Drake finally suited up as Robin, especially after this clip appeared to tease his early training under Nightwing.

Along with all the Titans news a fan could hope for, the team may also finally open up about the crossover with Stargirl and possibly Doom Patrol. Although one can only wonder what Multiversal shenanigans will be needed for this to happen as "Crisis on Infinite Earths" already left the three DC series on separate Earths.

Titans Season 4 will premiere on HBO Max in November.