Netflix is filled with a stellar list of anime that fans can now watch right now.

The hit streaming service is home to a plethora of TV shows, such as Stranger Things, The Queen's Gambit, and Bridgerton. Netflix also showcases incredible movies like Red Notice, Extraction, and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon.

Ahead of the release of Netflix's live-action One Piece series, many are wondering which other anime is still available in the streaming service.

The 15 Best Anime on Netflix

Aggretsuko

Average Tomatometer: 96%

Average Audience Score: 81%

Aggretsuko revolves around a red panda stuck in an accounting job who is trying her best to live her life while also solving typical problems encountered by young adults.

The anime's popularity has skyrocketed due to the lead character's relatable struggles in work and life. Moreover, the main red panda is created by Sanrio, the same company best known for creating Hello Kitty.

Watch all five seasons of Aggretusko on Netflix.

Devilman Crybaby

Average Tomatometer: 89%

Average Audience Score: 84%

Devilman Crybaby is based on Go Nagai's manga series Devilman, and it revolves around the story of how Akira Fudo's union with a demon transformed him into the titular character.

In the series, the Devilman fights an ancient race of demons that seeks to end humanity.

In November 2018, the Japan Times writer Roland Kelts hyped up Devilman Crybaby by describing it as "one of 2018's most talked-about anime."

Devilman Crybaby is available to stream on Netflix.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Average Tomatometer: 100%

Average Audience Score: 95%

Cyberpunk:Edgerunners is based on CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. The series served as the prequel to the hit video game as it takes place a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077.

Edgerunners revolves around the story of David who decides to become a black-market mercenary as he tries to survive on the wrong side of the law.

The series received widespread acclaim, with critics praising its world-building and animation.

Watch Cyberpunk:Edgerunners on Netflix.

Castlevania

Average Tomatometer: 94%

Average Audience Score: 90%

Created by Warren Ellis, Castlevania is based on the Japanese video game series of the same name with an arty style heavily influenced by Japanese animation and Ayami Kojima's work.

The series highlights the story of the clash between monster hunter Trevor Belmont and Vlad Dracula and his army of demons.

Watch all four seasons of Castlevania on Netflix.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Average Tomatometer: 100%

Average Audience Score: 92%

Rilakkuma and Kaoru is a unique entry due to the fact that it is a stop-motion animation series developed by Dwarf Studio in cooperation with San-X.

The anime follows the story of Kaoru and Rilakkuma's friendship and their day-to-day lives alongside the former's pet bird and a little white cub named Korilakkuma.

The two seasons of Rilakkuma and Kaoru are available on Netflix.

Vampire in the Garden

Average Tomatometer: 86%

Average Audience Score: 74%

Vampire in the Garden is an original anime that revolves around the love story between a human soldier named Momo and Fiine aka the queen of the vampires.

The forbidden love story between the two protagonists is the main selling point of the series, with critics praising its honest storytelling.

Watch Vampire in the Garden on Netflix.

Thermae Romae Novae

Average Tomatometer: 100%

Average Audience Score: 95%

Thermae Romae Novae is a story that explores how a Roman architect named Lucius gets inspired by modern innovations found in a Japanese bathhouse. These inspirations are what he uses to solve his everyday problems.

Aside from its perfect critic score from Rotten Tomatoes, the show's intriguing premise and relaxing vibe make it worth the watch.

Watch Therma Romae Novae on Netflix.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Average Tomatometer: 100%

Average Audience Score: 83%

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is a spin-off animated movie of Netflix's The Witcher starring Henry Cavill. It highlights the origin story of Geralt's mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir.

The film features a star-studded voice cast, namely Theo James, Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish, and Mary McDonnell.

Watch The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on Netflix.

Blood of Zeus

Average Tomatometer: 100%

Average Audience Score: 84%

Blood of Zeus is an animated TV series that chronicles the story of Heron, a demigod and son of Zeus, who is trying to save Olympus and Earth from otherworldly forces.

Rotten Tomatoes critics' consensus gave it an outstanding 100% critic score, with some reviewers noting that the show deserves "a spot on the Mount Olympus of action animation."

Watch Blood of Zeus on Netflix.

Levius

Average Audience Score: 88%

Levius is an anime that focuses on the sport known as Metalboxing (basically boxing with robots). It revolves around the titular character's quest to save his city against a dangerous new enemy.

The series received high praise from fans, with some pointing out that the action was "interesting to watch."

Watch Levius on Netflix.

Lookism

Average Audience Score: 96%

Lookism is a webtoon from South Korea that chronicles the life of a high-school student who can switch between two bodies (one fat and ugly and fit and handsome).

The show's timely social commentary, via IMDb, is what makes it stand out from the rest.

Watch Lookism on Netflix.

Kengan Ashura

Average Audience Score: 87%

Kengan Ashura is an animated series focused on telling the story of underground fighters who fight in "Kengan Matches." These fights are run by a shadowy organization called Kengan that uses violence to resolve their conflicts for hundreds of years.

The fans praised the series for its well-crafted execution of fight scenes and its compelling story.

Watch the first season of Kengan Ashura on Netflix.

Romantic Killer

Average Audience Score: 97%

Romantic Killer is an animated series based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Wataru Momose. It tells the story of Anzu Hoshino as she is forced into the dating world by a flying wizard named Riri, ultimately meeting the school's heartthrob Tsukasa Kazuki.

Fans have praised Romantic Killer due to its comedic elements and the characters' development throughout the series.

Watch Romantic Killer on Netflix.

Super Crooks

Average Tomatometer: 100%

Average Audience Score: 78%

Super Crooks is an animated series based on Mark Miller and Leinil Francis Yu's comic book of the same name. Super Crooks serves as a spin-off to Jupiter's Legacy.

The show chronicles the story of a small-time thief named Johnny Bolt as he recruits a team of supervillains to perform a dangerous heist.

Watch Super Crooks on Netflix.

Ajin: Demi-Human

Average Audience Score: 78%

Ajin: Demi-Human is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Gamon Sakurai.

The story focuses on Kei Nagai as he discovers that he is an immortal known as Ajin. After being subject to cruel experiments by the government, the series tackles Kei's quest to escape while also meeting more demi-humans along the way.

Critics have praised Ajin due to its fast-paced storytelling and complex action sequences.

Watch Ajin: Demi-Human on Netflix.