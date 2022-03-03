Marvel vs. DC: Andy Serkis Reveals What He Likes About Each Franchise

Almost nobody has more influence on the modern world of superhero and sci-fi movies than writer/director/actor/CGI master Andy Serkis. Currently, he's all set for his next acting role as Alfred Pennyworth in Warner Bros.' The Batman, which is about to debut in theaters worldwide. He also has plenty of credits on the Marvel side too with two live-action acting credits in the MCU and a directing credit from 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Serkis is one of the pioneers of modern filmmaking thanks to his work bringing computer-generated characters to the big screen, which he's used to add to various entries within the MCU as a consultant. Following his highly-praised work on mega-franchises like The Lord of the Rings, The Planet of the Apes, and even Star Wars, the two biggest names in comic book movies utilized his talents to perfection.

Being part of a rare group to work with both Marvel and DC, one has to wonder which world he enjoys or leans toward more as a fan. Even though he gave an almost expectedly diplomatic answer, fans now know the answer to how the Hollywood icon feels about the two moviemaking giants.

Andy Serkis - Marvel or DC?

Marvel & DC

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hollywood mainstay Andy Serkis shared his thoughts on the movies coming from Marvel and DC.

When asked if he was a Marvel guy or a DC guy, Serkis took the middle ground by admitting that he "[loves] both worlds." He praised Marvel for how bright their movies and stories are while giving props to DC for highlighting the darker side of comic book movies:

"I was just thinking who’s gonna employ me the most after this moment. I love both worlds. Look, I mean, I love the brightness and the boldness of Marvel stories, they’re all mythologies. And I do like the darkness of DC."

Colbert compared both franchises to modern fairy tales, which Serkis agreed with wholeheartedly. He gave both of them credit for addressing "real human emotions" and connecting with people on a deep level, especially pertaining to what's really happening in the world:

"For our generation, which is why they’re so important. They touch on real human emotions on world events, on what’s going on around us."

Serkis Praises Marvel, DC for Emotional Moments

Andy Serkis is part of an elite class of talent who have worked on both Marvel and DC projects, joining the likes of actors like Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton and directors like James Gunn. Considering how recently he's worked in both the MCU and the DCEU, it's not shocking to see him unable to pick a favorite between the two.

While he may not return as Ulysses Klaue on-screen within the MCU, his expertise will certainly help push the franchise forward from a CGI department in Phase 4 and beyond. And now that he has his first DCEU project under his belt with The Batman, he's gotten a solid feel for how intricate and deep the world of Bruce Wayne is under Matt Reeves' direction.

Now, fans wait to see how Serkis delivers a new version of Alfred Pennyworth, one who's much younger and potentially more emotionally vulnerable in this version of the story. While the actor remains supportive of both Marvel and DC, The Batman will help keep him in the spotlight for the foreseeable future thanks to this new role.

The Batman is set to premiere in theaters worldwide on March 4. Serkis' performances in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther are available to stream on Disney+.