DC Star Explains Why SnyderVerse Failed to Beat Marvel

Zachary Levi, a veteran of both the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, addressed how Zack Snyder's DC SnyderVerse came up slightly short against Marvel.

Levi is wrapped up in the middle of some major changes with the DC Universe, which is currently being reworked under new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. This also comes with many fans continuing to call for the SnyderVerse to be restored once again, as that was a big part of the most recent era of the DCU; the company still looks to compete in Hollywood against the MCU.

Levi has his own history with the Marvel world after taking over the role of Fandral in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, giving him a unique perspective on how the MCU and DCU have gone up against each other over the years.

And now, as he looks back to what both franchises have done with their biggest comic book heroes, Levi shared his own thoughts on how the two sets of movies stack up against one another.

Zachary Levi on SnyderVerse vs MCU

DC

During an extended video on Instagram, Shazam star Zachary Levi addressed the competition between the Zack Snyder-led DC Extended Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While he admits that there are a few DC films "that made some people very happy," he highlighted the main reason why the MCU has consistently edged out DC's SnyderVerse: Marvel Studios has been able to "tap into a larger audience" through movies that prioritize bringing "joy" to fans:

"And, up to this point, there have been quite a few films that may have made some people very happy, DC films that made some people very happy, but they're not tapping into the larger audience. You know, Marvel was very successful in doing that, bringing as many people to the table, as many people that can be satiated and brought joy and all that stuff."

Levi admitted that Snyder's vision for DC "didn't ultimately materialize." However, he's optimistic about the future and is urging fans to "be patient" with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plan despite the "laughable" false rumors that are "getting spun around out there:"

"The amount of conjecture and rumor mill and drama and nonsense that keeps getting spun around out there on Instagram and Twitter is laughable. It is unbelievably laughable. So, I would just say be patient, and give them some space and some time to try and really make something special and I think something that DC deserves to have and something that Snyder tried to do and it just didn't ultimately materialize, guys."

He made it clear that Gunn and Safran are more than just his friends and that they're "making decisions for what is best for Warner Bros." and the entire DC Universe as a whole, including the fans:

"And so I think that it's a good idea to let these guys... I mean, look, James Gunn is aside from being a friend - and by the way, Peter is also a very dear friend and my boss already at Shazam, he's my producer - which feels great for me, you know, that's some unexpected nepotism, it's a wonderful thing. But those guys are not just making decisions because they like someone or don't like someone. They're making decisions for what is best for Warner Bros., DC, that entire studio and entity, and trying to make as many fans, as much of an audience, happy as they can."

Even though he recognizes that there are many who "really like what happened" in the SnyderVerse, Levi hopes that Gunn and Safran make their new movies so that they can make "as many people happy as possible" across the fandom:

"If you’re out there and you really like what happened before, you can do that, that’s fine. But realize that there’s a lot of people who didn’t like those things, and we should always be trying to tap into as much audience as possible, making as many people happy as possible. That’s what we’re in entertainment for, and that’s what I think Peter and James are trying to do."

Marvel Inspirations for DC's Future?

The SnyderVerse and the MCU were almost destined to be compared to one another, as they ran side-by-side with each other for the better part of the 2010s and the early 2020s. And while the DC side has seen more than its fair share of struggles, particulatly with so much controversy behind the scenes, Zachary Levi saw just how much success Marvel earned by making movies for such a broad range of fans.

Now, with James Gunn taking his expertise from Marvel to DC full time, the big question moving forward is how much of his experience with the MCU will apply to his work leading the way on the DCU.

More will be revealed regarding Gunn and Peter Safran's first steps with this new universe in early 2023, with a real chance that the franchise will start over completely with a new story and new heroes. But with the support of actors like Levi, the hope is that there will be a DC Universe that appeals to a wider group of fans than ever before.

Zachary Levi will be back on the big screen with Shazam!: Fury of the Gods on March 17, 2023.