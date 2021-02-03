MCU Spider-Man 3: Fan-Made Image of J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson Surfaces Online

Update: Corrections have been made to this article to convey that the images within are fan-made art, not official promotional photos.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are set to finish 2021 with possibly the most massive movie of the year as they prepare the untitled Spider-Man 3. The MCU's multiverse will be fully explored for the first time in the web-slinger's live-action history, and the film's plot will be the subject of discussions all year long.

Thanks to the multiverse's inclusion, heroes and villains from both former blockbuster Spider-Man film series will be featured in the threequel as the past and present join forces. But there is still the task of telling a solid follow-up story to the two previous MCU entries, especially taking into account the intriguing plot lines laid out at the end of the Infinity Saga.

Chances are high that the events that played out in the post-credit scenes for Spider-Man: Far From Home will further play out in the third film. In celebration of this, new fan-made art is paying tribute to Spider-Man's biggest critic in the comics and in film.

WHEN IS JK SIMMONS COMING BACK AS JJJ?

After JK Simmons reprised the role of J. Jonah Jameson as he revealed Spidey's identity to the world in the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, excitement built up for his potential return as a player in Spider-Man 3. While it seems clear that Marvel Studios plans on having him stick around for a while, there is no confirmation whether he will get to expand on his role as the critical Daily Bugle editor in Tom Holland's threequel.

There's also a real chance that Simmons could be brought back for one of Sony's other Spider-Man-centric projects, which are desperately trying to connect their own universe with the MCU. There is a real chance that Morbius will be set within Tom Holland's Spider-Man story with the poster of Spidey in the original trailer, and there have been talks of the same situation being present for Venom 2.

While fans are surely hoping for Simmons' Jameson to be a part of Spider-Man 3, he'll be a part of the Spider-Man universe in the near future in some form or another. Simmons' portrayal of the Daily Bugle editor is regarded as one of the best comic book character portrayals of the millennium, and after his tease closed the Infinity Saga, the demand for his return is abundantly evident.

Spider-Man 3 is currently filming and will release in theaters on December 17, 2021.