'How To Train Your Dragon 2' Live-Action Sequel Is Further Along Than Initially Thought (Exclusive)

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon sequel is progressing faster than fans might have expected. Following the success of the first live-action remake, the highest-grossing film in the franchise's history worldwide ($635.9 million), fans are ready for more adventures with Hiccup and Toothless. The first update in months signals that audiences should rest soundly, as Universal Pictures is ahead of schedule on the sequel.

How to Train Your Dragon, released this past summer, was met with strong acclaim, in part because of star Mason Thames' portrayal of the lead protagonist Hiccup. Thames, who spoke with The Direct while promoting Black Phone 2, confirmed that production is set to begin sooner rather than later.

When asked about the greenlit sequel, Thames revealed, "I go out to start November 1," teasing a production start coming earlier than many anticipated ahead of the film’s scheduled June 11, 2027, release:

The Direct: "['How to Train Your Dragon 2'] is announced. When do you literally hop back in that saddle again? When do we get to meet Hiccup again?" Thames: "I go out to start November 1."

Universal Pictures

When asked if he felt ready to return to the world of How to Train Your Dragon, Thames' enthusiasm was undeniable. The young actor expressed his excitement, "That character means the world to me," and divulged that he's "seen a lot of concepts" ahead of filming:

"I'm very, very excited. That character means the world to me. So the fact I get to go back and do it again and get back on the saddle is really cool. And I've seen a lot of concepts, and there's a lot of cool people joining the team, and I'm super happy."

Thames mentioned that he "can't say too much" when it comes to how similar it is to the original How to Train Your Dragon 2, yet indicated that it will be a direct adaptation of the animated sequel:

The Direct: "How similar is it to the second animated film?" Thames: "I can't say too much, but the second one has a very special place in my heart, and is personally my favorite of the trilogy. And I really love what we're doing with it. So yeah."

DreamWorks

Filming does seem early, but it's safe to say How to Train Your Dragon 2 is already well into development, having been greenlit behind the scenes months before the first live-action remake even hit theaters. Officially announced at CinemaCon 2025, when the first remake was first screened to audiences, the sequel will continue Universal's copy-cat model that Disney began with making animated movies massive live-action events.

Also following in Disney's footsteps, the franchise is a key part of Universal Orlando Resort's theme park Epic Universe, having an entire land dedicated to Berk.

Set for a theatrical release on June 11, 2027, the film marks DreamWorks Animation's first-ever live-action remake of an animated sequel, with Thames, Nico Parker, and Gerard Butler all confirmed to reprise their roles.

What Happens in How to Train Your Dragon 2?

The live-action sequel is expected to adapt many of the emotional and action-filled moments from the 2014 animated film. Set five years after the first story (we'll see if they keep that time jump), Hiccup and Toothless explore new lands while facing Drago Bludvist, a warlord bent on controlling dragons.

The story also delivers one of the franchise's biggest twists, the return of Hiccup's long-lost mother, Valka, and the heartbreaking loss of Stoick the Vast.

With production now confirmed to start in November, one of the biggest pieces of news on the horizon will be the casting of Hiccup's mother, a role that could attract a major star.