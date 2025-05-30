Marvel Studios has unveiled the first detailed look at the child of Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm in the MCU. Comics fans know that the children of the Invisible Women could go on to be some of the most formidable characters in the MCU. This new look teases an even bigger role for Sue and Reed Richard's first child in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

At CCXPMx 2025, there were statues of Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman, alongside her infant son, Franklin Richards, offering the most detailed look yet at this pivotal new character. The official trailer previously confirmed Sue's pregnancy, and Funko Pop! figures had hinted at Franklin's inclusion as a baby, but these statues provide a striking, up-close view that has ignited fan excitement and speculation.

The first Iron Studios statue captures Franklin Richards with remarkable detail, showcasing his blonde hair and a blue suit styled to match the Fantastic Four's iconic uniforms. Notably, his tiny arms are outstretched (but not too far), surrounded by what appears to be an invisible force field reminiscent of his mother's powers.

This design choice raises intriguing questions: is Sue protecting her son with her abilities, or is this a tease that baby Franklin already possesses force-field-generating powers of his own? In Marvel Comics, Franklin is known for his reality-warping abilities, making this potential hint a significant nod to his future potential in the MCU.

The second statue presents a more stylized, doll-like depiction, with Sue Storm cradling Franklin in her arms.

Their matching blue eyes create a striking visual, emphasizing the emotional bond between mother and son.

The images provided by Omelete on Instagram show the remarkable detail in these statues, down to the lines of the suits and up-close facial expressions.

Franklin Richards' introduction into the MCU is a monumental development, given his status in Marvel Comics as one of the most powerful beings in the universe. Born to Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Franklin's abilities, influenced by his parents' cosmic radiation exposure, include reality manipulation, telepathy, and telekinesis, rivaling cosmic entities like Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, set for release on July 25, 2025, marks the third cinematic attempt to bring Marvel's First Family to the big screen in the 21st century, following 20th Century Fox's 2005 and 2015 films. Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), this Phase 6 opener features a stellar cast, including Pedro Pascal, Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Fantastic Four, with Ralph Ineson as the cosmic villain Galactus, alongside Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

Franklin Richards' Role in The Fantastic Four 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer and promotional materials suggest that Franklin's birth is a key plot point, with some speculating that the arrival of Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), may be tied to preventing Franklin's future actions. One theory posits that Galactus seeks to destroy Earth to thwart Franklin's potential to reshape the universe.

The phrase "it suddenly gets very personal" in the official synopsis most likely refers to the birth (and potential power) of Franklin Richards. The film seems to be positioning Franklin's arrival as a family milestone and a cosmic event with universe-altering consequences. If Galactus and the Silver Surfer know Franklin's future potential, their actions may not be simply destruction but preemptive containment. This would add a tragic layer to Galactus' role, painting him less as a straightforward villain and more as a force trying to preserve the balance of the cosmos (sound familiar?). Ultimately, Franklin could become the true focal point of the film's emotional and moral tension, as it's revealed in the trailer that the Silver Surfer arrives when Sue is pregnant, potentially indicating that Franklin's conception triggers some type of galactic alarm through the cosmos.