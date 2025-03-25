After an eight-episode run on Disney+, it's unlikely that a Season 2 or Win or Lose will happen any time soon.

Pixar's Win or Lose follows a co-ed middle school softball team called The Pickles, exploring their dynamics through eight interconnected episodes, each from a different character's perspective.

As Pixar's first original scripted series for Disney+, originally announced in December 2020, it follows an exciting batch of new characters that young audiences can easily relate to.

Is Win or Lose Season 2 Happening?

It's not looking great for those hoping for a Season 2 of Pixar's Win or Lose series.

Back in May of 2024, per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and Pixar experienced significant lay-offs, and with this came a new ideology: shifting away from producing original long-form series for Disney+.

This might mean that Win or Lose Season 1 might be the only original Pixar-produced series to ever launch on the streamer. It's important to note that Pixar did not produce Disney+'s Monsters at Work series.

Pixar's change aligns with Disney's broader strategy, which recently led to the cancellation of Walt Disney Animation Studios' planned Tiana series.

Although Win or Lose managed to eventually release amidst these shifts, it seems unlikely that the show will continue beyond its initial run.

In 2023, it has also been reported that a spin-off for Win or Lose was also quietly shelved behind the scenes.

Disney's Shift in Streaming Strategy

Disney, under the tutelage of Bob Iger, is scaling back its streaming content output, opting to prioritize theatrical releases and established franchises. This shift impacts major brands like Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, all of which are now focusing more on feature films rather than original long-form series for Disney+.

The strategy reflects a more cautious approach after several high-profile misfires, such as Pixar's Lightyear, Star Wars' The Acolyte, and Marvel's Secret Invasion and The Marvels, which struggled with general audiences.

Instead of taking risks on new streaming projects, Disney is doubling down on reliable properties, like Moana, which is getting both a live-action remake after Moana 2 changed from a TV series to a 2024 theatrical smash hit.

The third and fourth installments of Frozen are also in development. Even the Lilo & Stitch live-action film, initially planned as a Disney+ exclusive, is now slated for a theatrical release.

For Pixar, this means no new original series and a lineup packed with sequels, including Toy Story 5, Incredibles 3, and Coco 2, signaling a clear move toward safer, audience-proven material.

Win or Lose Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.