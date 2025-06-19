Marvel Studios Canceled Its Second Ever Disney+ Series After 4 Years (Report)

Disney+ apparently said goodbye to its longest-running Marvel Studios series, and the second show under the MCU umbrella to be released on the platform. Since WandaVision's 2021 release, Marvel Studios and Disney+ have had a fruitful relationship. Multiple Marvel Studios shows have premiered on the streaming platform, focusing on bringing new and original content to fans while also peeling back the curtain on the filmmaking process of each project.

Disney+ has seemingly canceled Marvel Studios: Assembled in a quiet fashion, as new episodes were not released for recent MCU entries. The last episode of Assembled that premiered on the streaming service was centered around Agatha All Along, meaning that episodes about Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World were never released.

According to TVLine's insider Matt Webb Mitovich, Marvel Studios and Disney+ are not planning to release new episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled anytime soon. In a Q&A with Mitovich, a Marvel Studios fan asked whether new episodes of Assembled would be premiering in the near future, and the insider's response was not a positive one.

"I'm hearing that there are no new episodes" of Marvel Studios: Assembled, revealed Mitovich. The insider also noted that Disney+ has no plans to continue the franchise at this time, seemingly confirming that Agatha All Along's episode was the last that will ever be released:

"I love me a 'Marvel Studios: Assembled' episode, too; alas, I’m hearing that there are no new episodes of the Disney+ franchise planned at this time."

Marvel Studios: Assembled was a docuseries focused on the behind-the-scenes process of bringing films and TV shows to life. Beginning with WandaVision, an Assembled episode would be released on Disney+ along with the premiere of a new project, allowing fans to see the filmmaking aspects of new projects.

Why Did Disney+ Cancel Marvel Studios: Assembled?

Disney+

Disney+ did not cancel Marvel Studios: Assembled for no reason. A few factors probably came into play that eventually led to the show getting canned, with the biggest one most likely revolving around money.

Every time Disney+ releases a project of any kind, new or old, it costs the House of Mouse money. Even though Assembled was a behind-the-scenes documentary that didn't have to go through extensive post-production, build sets, etc., it still came with a price tag.

Most likely, Marvel Studios: Assembled was not bringing in enough viewership to justify the cost of making an episode of the series.

To support that claim, it is worth noting that the last episode of Assembled (the episode for Agatha All Along) was released for free on YouTube rather than exclusively on the streaming platform.

Ultimately, Disney has been aiming to cut costs across the board with all of its franchises. Getting rid of a docuseries like Marvel Studios: Assembled is simply a step in that direction, and, unfortunately for fans of the series, something Disney deemed necessary.