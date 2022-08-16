Avengers 5's First Superhero Casting Might've Just Got Spoiled

Marvel Studios surprised everyone during San Diego Comic-Con when president Kevin Feige announced the next two Avengers movies to end the Multiverse Saga in Phase 6. One of those films is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and based on the title, it is poised to be a head-on collision with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Directed by Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton, the upcoming movie is expected to assemble Earth's Mightiest Heroes once again, but the team's confirmed roster of characters is still unknown. While Phase 4 introduced many new heroes into the MCU, it remains to be seen which of those heroes will join the fight against the time-traveling villain.

Now, it seems that the first member of the team has been spoiled by an MCU veteran.

Mark Ruffalo Addresses Avengers 5 Possibilities for She-Hulk

Marvel

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany jokingly asked Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo to "give [her] one year" of being the MCU's central Hulk, considering that Ruffalo already played the character for a decade.

Ruffalo agreed, saying that there's not going to be another Avengers movie without Maslany's Jennifer Walters:

“Alright you can have a year. No, she’s in now, there’s not going to be another Avengers without her.”

Ruffalo's claim surprised Maslany, prompting the actress to ask "What?" to which the actor confirmed, “That’s what I’m hearing.”

Marvel has yet to confirm any cast members appearing in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (the next Avengers movie) other than Kang actor himself, Jonathan Majors, but Ruffalo's claim seemingly indicates that She-Hulk will have a place on Avengers 5's hero roster.

How Will She-Hulk Join the Avengers (Theory)

It looks like the so-called Marvel snipers may very well reprimand Mark Ruffalo again after accidentally letting it slip that Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk is in The Kang Dynasty. However, this slip-up could prove beneficial for fans since it would give them an idea of what to expect about the Avengers roster in the movie.

At this stage, She-Hulk's inclusion in the team makes sense, but it could spell bad news for Bruce Banner. While it would be beneficial for the Avengers to have two Hulks in the team, it's possible that Banner will be relegated to a lesser role in The Kang Dynasty or even be killed off by the titular villain.

Still, the rumored inclusion of Hulk's son could be the key to changing Banner's role in Avengers 5. There's a chance that Banner is off-world during Kang's attack, meaning that She-Hulk needs to take his place alongside other Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

She-Hulk's presence in The Kang Dynasty is a welcome development as it adds even more female heroes to the team. Tatiana Maslany also pushed for Marvel Comics' A-Force to be a part of the MCU, and her wish could be granted in some form in Avengers 5.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to premiere in theaters on May 2, 2025.