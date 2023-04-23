Avengers 6 Report Confirms 1 Unsurprising Actor Set to Appear

A new report revealed an unsurprising MCU star who will appear in 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Avengers will soon assemble once again in 2025's The Kang Dynasty to take on Jonathan Majors' Kang - who will also seemingly lead the movie as its main "protagonist," despite being the villain of the piece.

But that'll only be the beginning of the troubles for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, as they are set to take to screens again in 2026 with Secret Wars. The blockbuster event is expected to be packed with heroes, including some legacy characters.

Avengers 6 Reveals First Big Star (Report)

Marvel

According to a recent report from Variety, not only is Jonathan Majors expected to star as Kang in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but he is also signed on to reprise his Marvel villain role in 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Majors has already appeared as many Kang Variants in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki, with that trend expected to continue into the next two Avengers movies as the actor returns as countless more conquerors.

Majors' role in Secret Wars will come off of serving as the main protagonist of The Kang Dynasty, just as Josh Brolin's Thanos did in Infinity War.

The Kang actor - who is currently shrouded in controversy after his arrest for alleged assault - previously acknowledged his role in the upcoming Avengers 5, sharing his excitement to terrorize Earth's Mightiest Heroes for years to come, something he will reportedly receive a massive salary for.

With The Kang Dynasty reportedly not set to film until spring 2024, Secret Wars may not get in front of cameras until the same time in 2025. So, story, casting, and character details for Avengers 6 remain scarce at this time.

Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron is currently hard at work on the script, although there have been rumors Secret Wars could become two movies.

One report claimed Marvel Studios may be "aiming to get as many heavy hitters as they can" for Avengers 6, which could include appearances from Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

Will Marvel Abandon Jonathan Majors' Kang Before Avengers 5 & 6?

Jonathan Majors' Avengers future hinges on Marvel Studios opting not to recast Kang as the actor continues to be at the center of abuse allegations, an ongoing court case, and viral controversy.

Marvel Studios has supposedly been "discussing options" with Majors' team, while other reports state there has been no talk of ditching the Ant-Man 3 star.

Since the allegations emerged, Majors has already been ditched by a talent agency while he is set to be recast in two other movies, not to mention the US Army ad campaign he starred in which has now been removed.

If the actor were to be recast, Marvel Studios is rumored to be eyeing a Damson Idris-type star to replace him. But only time will tell whether Majors will continue to be the MCU's Kang or if the villain will be recast or abandoned altogether.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025, and Secret Wars will follow hot on its tail on May 1, 2026.