10 Powerful Marvel Variants That Could Reshape the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is known for its exciting stories that explore different worlds and timelines. Avengers: Doomsday is already hinting at an epic battle between different versions of the Avengers—possibly even featuring superheroes from the X-Men and alternate realities. This sets the stage for a thrilling experience unlike anything MCU fans have seen before.

As Marvel explores these new possibilities, fans may be ready for darker takes on some of Marvel's favorite heroes or fresh interpretations of villains with more intense storylines. Imagine an Avengers movie featuring classic Marvel superheroes, but placed in a twisted universe, much like The Boys, but with the spectacular action and emotional depths that the MCU is known for. If this happens, Marvel's most powerful Variants will be the best bet for a bolder, more exciting MCU.

These Powerful Marvel Variants Could Reshape the MCU

Cap-Wolf

Marvel Comics

Captain America's adventures so far have been typical for the MCU—aliens, gods, and mutants. However, Steve Rogers's storyline as Cap-Wolf introduces even more fantastical elements. These include werewolves, evil doppelgangers, druids, and all other elements that make Cap-Wolf's story over-the-top.

The story follows Captain America, powered up by a magical stone. He is transformed into a werewolf while investigating the disappearance of John Jameson, crossing paths with Dredmund the Demon Druid, Moonhunter, and Wolverine. Other Marvel superheroes to be expected in this include Wolverine, Werewolf by Night (Jack Russell), and Wolfsbane of X-Factor.

Punisher MAX

Marvel Comics

Fans of The Punisher are no strangers to violence. From the Punisher series to his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, Frank Castle has never held back. He literally begged Daredevil to finish off an assailant, and when it comes to a fight, Castle usually walks away bloodied, bruised, but standing.

Still, none of that compares to the violence and carnage unleashed in the Punisher MAX imprint. Set during and after the Vietnam War, MAX pushed Frank Castle into full war-zone mode, dismantling human traffickers and war criminals.

This version of the Punisher took things to an entirely different level, feeding enemies to bears, stringing intestines from trees with his bare hands, and in one version, even killing a child who would allegedly grow up to take revenge for his father’s death.

This may be the perfect chance for the MCU to step into darker territory and embrace some of the brutality from the comics, far from the watered-down versions fans have seen.

The Maker (Reed Richards' Dark Doppelgänger)

Marvel Comics

Reed Richards’ doppelgänger, The Maker, seems to be one of the MCU’s fans' most sought-after variants. A scientist with limitless intellect, Marvel’s smartest man is a classic example of why good heroes often make the worst villains.

This is a version of Mr. Fantastic who could even be worse than the cosmic and god-tier threats Reed Richards has spent his life trying to stop. And with Secret Wars looming, it is not far-fetched to imagine The Maker stepping into the chaos as a wildcard, clashing with Kang over control of the timeline or going head to head with Doctor Doom in a power play that could shake the multiverse to its core.

Whether as a villain, a disruptor, or something far more terrifying, the Maker is one variant Marvel fans are eager to see brought to life on the big screen.

Cosmic Ghost Rider

Marvel Comics

If the Punisher doesn’t do a good enough job of unleashing the kind of gore Marvel Comics is known for, then the Cosmic Ghost Rider will. He is notoriously over the top and far too extreme for the current MCU. This makes sense, considering this is the same guy who once dropped skyscrapers on people and didn’t blink. And that was just the beginning.

If Marvel ever decides to take real risks, turning the Punisher into the Ghost Rider would be one wild way to do it. In the Thanos Wins storyline, Castle made a deal with the devil and became the Spirit of Vengeance, merging his brutal sense of justice with hellfire and chains.

This adaptation will usher in a more daring and true-to-the-comics era of the MCU.

Zombie Spider-Man

Marvel Comics

Fans were pretty stoked when Marvel announced Marvel Zombies, set to be released in October 2025. Taking a page straight out of the comics was great, but nothing might beat a full-blown Marvel zombie apocalypse except Zombie Spider-Man.

Even though the story takes a morbid turn, it’s hard to look away. In the comics, Peter is bitten by a newly zombified Colonel America. He rushes home, trying to get Aunt May and Mary Jane out of the city, only to cave in to the Hunger and eat them both.

Besides the thrill of an MCU zombie apocalypse movie, this adaptation will feature one of the most exciting lineups yet, including Magneto, Daredevil, Hawkeye, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Iron Man, and even Venom.

War Machine (Frank Castle Edition)

Marvel Comics

There’s something undeniably exciting about the idea of Frank Castle in Iron Man’s suit. And while it might be a reach, with Frank Castle confirmed to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there just might be a vacancy in the Iron Man department.

This concept would be interesting to see on screen, especially since Frank Castle is nothing like Tony Stark. Where Stark was flashy and charismatic, Castle is brutal and tactical.

Maestro Hulk

Marvel Comics

Over several movies and timelines, fans have seen Bruce Banner desperately trying to cure himself of being the Hulk. But maybe, in future MCU releases, fans will be more roused to see the reverse—how the Hulk feels about Bruce Banner when he is in control and lucid.

Professor Hulk is Banner with Hulk's powers. Maestro is the Hulk with Banner’s intelligence. At a glance, this seems like a great story—until you realize that while Smart Hulk was Zen, the Maestro, according to various Incredible Hulk publications, was cunning, deceptive, and power-hungry.

If this story is told on the big screen, Maestro Hulk could go fist-to-fist with some big names. Some superheroes and villains likely to appear on the roster include Namor, Hercules, Rick Jones, and Doom.

Whether you missed it then or want to replay it now, Marvel's Avengers also featured Maestro Hulk.

King Thor

Marvel Comics

Thor has been on quite a ride in the Avengers storyline. He started as an entitled brat who was banished, then became a superhero, an orphan, lost a brother (multiple times), and battled through depression. These experiences shaped him. Even though there are rumors of the MCU's Thor retiring, it may not be too far-fetched to see him act out as a result of all the loss… hence, birthing the genocidal King Thor.

Unlike the MCU Thor fans know, King Thor is older, angrier, and far more brutal. Hardened by centuries of war and grief, he rules Asgard with fire and fury, and at his darkest, even faces off against an ancient, corrupted version of Loki and a cosmic-powered Wolverine. If Marvel ever brings this version to the screen, fans could witness a Thor who’s no longer holding back — a god tired of loss and ready to burn it all down.

BuckyCap

Marvel Comics

In the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier, MCU fans were introduced to a lethal assassin version of Bucky Barnes, one who eventually turned his life around and fought alongside the Avengers.

Since fans were denied a full-circle moment where Bucky fully redeemed himself by stepping into the role of a superhero that embodies heroism and patriotism, BuckyCap would be the redemption arc many have been waiting for. It would also help ease the disappointment some fans felt when Steve Rogers handed his shield to the Falcon (Sam Wilson) instead of his long-time friend, Bucky.

On the flip side, there’s still the lingering question of acceptance. Brainwashed or not, Bucky Barnes caused a lot of carnage during his time on the dark side — would the world truly accept him as the next Captain America?

Superior Iron Man

Marvel Comics

It’s no surprise that Tony Stark’s last appearance in Avengers: Endgame didn’t quite end the way fans expected. That scene still ranks as one of the MCU’s most devastating moments.

While Robert Downey Jr., widely known for his iconic role as Iron Man, has been cast as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, there isn’t much hope for the narrative that Doom is actually a Variant of Tony Stark.

But that doesn’t mean fans should give up on seeing a Tony variant altogether. Superior Iron Man is a darker, more arrogant version of Stark who sells Extremis tech to the highest bidder, thrives in chaos, and doesn’t flinch at questionable decisions in the name of progress.

If Superior Iron Man enters the multiverse, he wouldn’t be the hero fans remember; he’d be a wildcard and possibly a villain.