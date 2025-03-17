At a recent convention appearance, The Boys' Antony Starr answered a fan's questions about the potential of him appearing in the MCU eventually.

With The Boys coming to a close after Season 5, and no confirmation (yet, at least) that Starr's Homelander will play a role in any of the future spin-off shows, fans of superhero media may be hoping to see the actor take on a different comics character.

That being said, there has never been any actual indication of Starr joining the MCU. Still, that has not stopped fans from hoping that maybe one day, it could happen.

Antony Starr's Response About Potential MCU Debut

Amazon Prime Video

According to new posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Austin Medeiros shared that he asked Antony Starr if there is any potential future for him in the MCU at Toronto Comic-Con.

Medeiros first posted that he asked Starr "if he would join the MCU," to which Starr responded, "Nah I’m a little too old for that:"

"I asked Antony Starr if he would join the MCU and he said: 'Nah I’m a little too old for that'"

Medeiros later added that he also asked Starr if he would take on the role of the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn in the MCU.

Starr responded that theoretically he "could do that," but that ultimately he feels "Willem Dafoe did a great job so maybe not:"

"I asked Antony Starr if he would play the new Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin in the MCU and he said: 'I COULD DO THAT! But Willem Dafoe did a great job so maybe not'"

Is There Any Possibility of Antony Starr Joining The MCU?

As in most situations similar to this one, fans can never truly accurately say never. Even if the answer truly is "no" as of right now, things can certainly change with time.

Still, Starr's answers seem pretty definitive, at least as of now. There is always a chance he is playing coy, but it seems that Starr has no current plans or aspirations to join the MCU anytime soon.

Having already taken on one major comics villain in live-action, it would make sense for Starr to theoretically want a change following the end of The Boys.

Plus, he said himself that he feels "too old," and that for a character like Green Goblin, it has been done well before so he would not want to take it over.

Again, though, plans can certainly change, and nothing is necessarily set in stone.

In the meantime, fans can see more of him as Homelander when The Boys Season 5 hits Amazon Prime Video.