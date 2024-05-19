Demon Slayer Season 5 Release: When Will More Episodes Come Out?

With Season 4 of Demon Slayer underway, the question is if Season 5 will happen.

Demon Slayer Season 4 premiered on May 12, diving into the Hashira Training arc on TV after the movie was released earlier in 2024.

Manga readers of the hit anime know that the journey is nearing its end, with only the Infinity Castle Arc and Sunrise Countdown Arc remaining.

This raises questions about the future of Demon Slayer Season 5 on TV and what this could mean for its upcoming theatrical releases.

When Will Demon Slayer Season 5 Release?

Demon Slayer

Season 4 of Demon Slayer will conclude around July 21. The show is projected to release 11 episodes weekly.

However, Netflix viewers of Demon Slayer may be confused, thinking these new episodes are a part of Season 5 already.

This confusion stems from Netflix's presentation of the series, which divides it into four parts rather than following the traditional season format. Season 2's inclusion of two significant manga arcs, the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc, led to this division.

However, Crunchyroll presents the series in three seasons and two compilation movies, offering a clearer structure. Despite this, Netflix's decision to streamline the series by not dividing Season 1's numerous arcs may have contributed to some fan confusion.

In terms of the official seasons of Demon Slayer, Season 5 should be expected next year as (besides the 2020 pandemic interference) the studio has been releasing new seasons regularly:

Season 1: April 6, 2019 - September 28, 2019

Season 2: October 10, 2021 - February 13, 2022

Season 3: April 9, 2023 - June 18, 2023

Season 4: May 12, 2024 - July 21, 2024 (unconfirmed)

Based on recent history, Demon Slayer Season 5 should begin in Summer 2025 and dive into the Infinity Castle Arc.

However, a rumor regarding its release questions whether Season 5 on TV will ever happen.

Will Demon Slayer Season 5 Happen?

Rumors are swirling among Demon Slayer fans about a potential trilogy of movies adapting the series' highly anticipated Infinity Castle story arc.

The speculation gained momentum after a Weibo account known for anime leaks hinted at a major announcement.

Fans consider the Infinity Castle arc a pivotal moment in the series, featuring crucial confrontations and character development.

If adapted into a trilogy, it could follow the success of the Mugen Train movie, which shattered box office records despite releasing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more intense battles and character revelations, the Infinity Castle arc could increase the number of theater-going audience members in the U.S.

For now, fans should expect Season 5 to release next summer until an official announcement is made.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

