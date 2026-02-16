Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Faces Delays Due to a Highly Anticipated Tom Cruise Sequel Movie

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans on where Pirates of the Caribbean 6 sits in development and how a particular Tom Cruise sequel could delay it (at least, for now). For over 40 years, Bruckheimer has been one of the most well-known producers in Hollywood, working on big-screen mega-hits like Top Gun, the Pirates franchise, Bad Boys, and National Treasure. While he might not have the output he once had, the 82-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, with multiple sequel projects in the works for some of his biggest IP.

Two of these projects include Top Gun 3 and Pirates of the Caribbean 6. As of late, much attention has been given to the idea of a sixth Pirates movie (an idea that has been gestating for years, it seems), but that does not mean its release is imminent. Speaking to Collider during a recent event promoting his Oscar-nominated F1 from last year, Bruckheimer addressed the status of Pirates 6, noting that it is a "a horse race between" it and Top Gun 3.

"Right now, Top Gun is a hair ahead, but that's it," the producer added, seemingly indicating that the one thing holding the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel back, at this point, is the high-flying Tom Cruise threequel:

"I think it's a horse race between the two of them, so we'll see ... Right now, Top Gun is a hair ahead, but that's it. We're expecting a script shortly."

Bruckheimer's comments come days after reports broke that a new Pirates movie was a priority for the incoming Josh D'Amaro-led regime at Disney. One rumor even speculated that the lead character for the upcoming sequel was decided as the son of legendary franchise figurehead Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).

A sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been in the conversation at Disney for years. In 2022, it was reported that Barbie star Margot Robbie was being eyed to lead the franchise into the next era, but that pitch failed to materialize. The latest version of the film is said to incorporate elements from the Robbie-led take on the sequel but not be the exact version of the movie rumored all those years ago.

The last Pirates of the Caribbean movie premiered in 2017 with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Based on the classic Disney Parks attraction, the Pirates franchise dates back to Bruckheimer's first crack at the sea-faring series in 2003.

When Will Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Actually Happen?

Disney

After years of rumors and false starts, it feels as though there may be some movement on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The most recent rumors surrounding the project have a writer attached, with 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns set to pen the script. And now, Jerry Bruckheimer is actively talking about the project.

However, it will just have to wait for Top Gun 3 to get off the runway before it can be given the producer's full, undivided attention. According to Bruckheimer, the Top Gun 3 script should be delivered "shortly." This means production on the project could start by the end of the year (or in early 2027), if everything goes according to plan.

If that is the case, then a release by 2029 does not sound impossible for the skybound action epic.

So, if Top Gun 3 can get its engines roaring by the end of 2027, that could leave 2028 as a potential next step for Pirates 6, lining it up for a release window somewhere around 2029 or 2030.

Luckily, in the meantime, Disney is planning a Pirates replacement of sorts with its upcoming swashbuckling adventure movie following the classic Beauty and the Beast villain, announced late last year.