Disney+ Just Cancelled Another Major Franchise Show

Another franchise spin-off series ended up on the chopping block at Disney+.

Recently, Disney+ gave the axe to two streaming television series that were based from established film franchises in Willow and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

They were likely canceled due to the current cutbacks at Disney, and now, a third program has joined their unfortunate ranks.

Disney+ Axes National Treasure Spin-Off

Disney

As reported by Deadline, Disney+ has canceled National Treasure: Edge of History. The series was a continuation of the world of the National Treasure movies and starred Lisette Oliviera as its lead character Jess Valenzuela.

Edge of History lasted just one season on the platform. Catherine Zeta-Jones also starred, and Justin Bartha, who played Riley in the National Treasure films, appeared in a one-episode guest spot.

What’s the Status of the National Treasure Franchise?

Edge of History likely suffered by the lack of involvement of Nicolas Cage, who portrayed lead Ben Gates in both National Treasure films. Cage has generally proven himself to be a major draw and fans likely didn’t want to commit to watching a six-episode series in which he didn’t appear.

Still, it’s disheartening that the spin-off show didn’t work out, as it featured quite a diverse cast of actors, plus the backing of Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the two movies, as well.

So, what is to become of the third National Treasure film? The movie would bring back Cage but has been languishing in development limbo for many years. However, it’s apparently still on track to be produced, at last report. It remains to be seen if the failure of the TV show will impact those plans.

All ten episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History are now streaming on Disney+, which is also home to 2004’s National Treasure and its 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets.