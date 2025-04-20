New Fantastic Four Trailer Includes Sneaky Nod to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda (Photo)

The new The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer features a subtle Easter Egg relating to Marvel's WandaVision.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps and WandaVision share a director in Matt Shakman, whose passion for the retro and retro-futuristic is fully displayed in both projects.

WandaVision took Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision on an experimental journey through the eras of television. Meanwhile, the MCU's Fantastic Four is set entirely on an alternate Earth, within a 60s-inspired universe.

WandaVision Returns In Fantastic Four Trailer Easter Egg

Marvel Studios' new The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer includes a WandaVision Easter Egg for eagle-eyed viewers.

At around the 1:23 mark of the trailer, following a scene in which Julia Garner's female Silver Surfer warns the Fantastic Four that their planet has been marked for death, one of the many neon signs in the city in the background reads "Westview."

Westview is also the same small town in New Jersey that Wanda Maximoff lived in and manipulated with her hex in WandaVision.

Westview in the Fantastic Four world appears not to be a town, but instead a store that sells items like appliances and televisions.

The nod to television is another subtle reference to WandaVision, as the series played with different genres, eras, and TV formats throughout the series.

Does This Easter Egg Mean Anything For Wanda In The MCU?

Over the years, multiple MCU projects, including Agatha All Along and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, have included references to Westview.

While both those projects have had some links to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Shakman's choice to include Westview in Fantastic Four is likely intended to be a subtle reference to his past MCU project and nothing more.

Wanda's story from WandaVision has already continued in both Doctor Strange 2 (which led to the Scarlet Witch's apparent demise) and Agatha All Along (which added to the story of Wanda's son, Billy).

The upcoming Vision Quest series on Disney+, which focuses on what happened to White Vision who was last seen in the season finale of WandaVision, may also open the door for Wanda Maximoff to appear in the MCU again.

As for whether Shakman will include any other WandaVision Easter Eggs in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, fans will find out when the film releases on July 25.