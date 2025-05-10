The 8 Big Superhero Movies & TV Shows Releasing In 2025 Summer (Marvel, DC & More)

It is not just Marvel and DC that will dominate the summer season, as several big-name superhero movies and TV shows have been confirmed for release in Summer 2025. This year's summer season was always going to be a big deal with the likes of Fantastic Four and Superman on the super-powered slate, but there is still plenty to get excited about outside of those.

Summer 2025 will see the release of eight new massive superhero movie and TV projects, including the likes of Ironheart, Peacemaker, and so many more. This is a significant moment for fans of superhero content, as it marks one of the most action-packed single seasons of comic book-themed content in several years.

This stacked schedule comes off the back of a massive first half of the year so far, even if it has been fairly Marvel-focused. Thus far in 2025, fans have enjoyed a return to the world of Daredevil with Daredevil: Born Again, a battle with the dangerous Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, and a critically acclaimed team-up in Thunderbolts*.

Every Big Superhero Movie and TV Show Coming in Summer 2025

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is mere weeks away from returning to the MCU with the incoming release of Ironheart. The new super-powered streaming series will debut on Disney+ on June 24, 2025, introducing another young hero to Marvel Studios' long-running superhero franchise.

The new series focuses on an MIT student/armored superhero (akin to Iron Man) as she becomes entangled in a tech vs. magic battle with a mysterious new villain known as The Hood (Anthony Ramos).

The Old Guard 2

Netflix

Marked as the only proper superhero movie sequel set to be released this summer is Netflix's The Old Guard 2. Following up on the hit 2020 streaming film, The Old Guard, The Old Guard 2 will again center on Charlize Theron's Andy and her team of immortal super soldiers, trying to remain hidden in a world where that is getting increasingly harder.

Theron will lead the film once again, starring alongside Coming 2 America star Kiki Layne, Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari, and Luca Marinelli. The Old Guard 2 is set to debut on Netflix on July 2, 2025.

Superman

DC Studios

The DC brand returns to the big screen on July 11, 2025, with the long-awaited release of Superman. Directed by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, Superman is set to jump-start a new era of DC storytelling, officially kicking off the new DCU (after it first debuted as a part of last year's Creature Commandos).

Superman sees newcomer David Corenswet suit up in the titular role as his Man of Steel goes up against the dastardly Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and a whole bevy of villains for him to take on.

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Studios

Fans can look forward to heading back to the mysterious Marvel nation of Wakanda later this summer when Eyes of Wakanda hits Disney+. The animated anthology series will take fans through Wakandan history, focusing on a band of powerful warriors as they recover various vibranium artifacts throughout time.

Eyes of Wakanda will debut on August 6, 2025, with four episodes dropping simultaneously; however, fans can get a sneak peek during the upcoming Annecy International Film Festival in June.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

Set as the second part of July's hotly-anticipated superhero movie double-feature is The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The upcoming film marks the first Fantastic Four-centric project in MCU history. It tells the story of an alternate-reality version of the iconic team who will come to blows with the world-eating Galactus in their retro-futurist take on the 1960s.

Due out on July 25, 2025, First Steps is set to be the last Marvel Studios movie of the year and the last before next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

Peacemaker Season 2

DC Studios

John Cena's Christopher Smith (aka Peacemaker) will dance his way back onto TV screens this summer with the release of Peacemaker Season 2. James Gunn's R-rated DC Max series will again focus on Cena's titular down-trodden hero as he is recruited by the secretive government organization ARGUS.

This time around, Peacemaker will be firmly planted in the newly minted DCU, starting its run on Max on August 21, 2025.

The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger

In one of the most unique comic book movies of the year, the cult-favorite Toxic Avengers will return to the big screen. The Toxic Avenger is a black comedy starring Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a janitor who, after a devastating accident, transforms into a mop-wielding mutant vigilante known as the Toxie.

After years in the works (technically being first shown to audiences in 2023), the film will finally get a wide release, coming to theaters in the United States on August 29, 2025.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Warner Bros.

The only one of these projects without a confirmed release date is Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2. The Amazon Prime Video animated series centers on an alternate reality Batman world, following the Caped Crusader as he comes up against his villains for the first time in a moody, broody 1940s.

Season 2 has been confirmed for a 2025 release, likely coming during the summer season as the first batch of episodes did just a year ago.