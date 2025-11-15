Ransom Canyon Season 2 Gets New Release Window from Star Garrett Wareing

Netflix's Ransom Canyon is returning for a second season, and series actor Garrett Wareing just let fans know when the upcoming installment could premiere. Ransom Canyon Season 1 debuted on Netflix on April 17, 2025. The series performed rather well for the streamer, and a second season was announced a couple of months later in June.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim while promoting The Long Walk, actor Garrett Wareing (who plays Lucas Russell in Ransom Canyon) was asked when fans could expect to see Ransom Canyon Season 2 on Netflix. Wareing gave a hopeful answer, and fans will definitely be glad to hear it.

According to Wareing, he and the rest of the cast and crew are "trying to work as hard as [they] can" and "as fast as [they] can" so that the second season can be released as soon as possible. With the way the shooting schedule is set up, the actor revealed that he is optimistic the show could return sometime in Summer 2026:

"Honestly, I think that we're all trying to work as hard as we can, as fast as we can, to get audiences more episodes of 'Ransom Canyon' as soon as we can. I'm hoping for Summer episodes for you guys."

The actor also mentioned that the scripts for Season 2 are "saucy" and "dramatic and beautiful." He also called the upcoming installment "very true to the core and the heart of Ransom:"

"I actually go back to start shooting next week. I got the scripts, and they're juicy and they're saucy and they're dramatic and beautiful in every way that 'Ransom Canyon' is and people love. They're very true to the core and the heart of 'Ransom.'"

For reference, Netflix or anyone attached to the show never revealed a release date or window. Many expected Ransom Canyon to return sometime in late 2026 or even in 2027, especially since there tends to be around a two-year gap between seasons of many major streaming shows.

If Ransom Canyon does come back sometime in Summer 2026, that will be a little over a year after the premiere of Season 1, which would be a fairly fast turnaround. Season 1 contained 10 episodes, so many expect Season 2 to feature that same amount.

Ransom Canyon is an adaptation of a series of novels by author Jodi Thomas. The show is a romantic western starring Josh Duhamel (who recently commented on whether he would return to the Transformers franchise alongside Michael Bay) and Minka Kelly, and focuses on multiple families that are all in contention with one another.

Will Ransom Canyon Be Able To Return in Summer 2026?

Netflix

Summer 2026 is an ambitious release window for Ransom Canyon Season 2, mainly due to how much work goes into TV shows in this day and age. As mentioned, seasons of shows take longer to produce now than they ever have, with most major titles waiting two years between installments.

However, since filming for Season 2 is already ramping up, it could hit that Summer 2026 window that Wareing hopes for. A show like Ransom Canyon does not require as much post-production and special effects as a superhero or sci-fi series, so the post-production stage typically takes less time and is not as rigorous for something like Ransom Canyon.

Something that also points to Wareing's projection being correct is that the scripts are already finished. Based on what the actor said about the Season 2 scripts, it sounds like the entire season has already been written. That should make filming move along even quicker.

It is important to note that unfortunate circumstances can always pop up during the development and production of any movie or show. There may have to be some rewrites or reshoots done as production progresses, which could push Ransom Canyon's Season 2 date back. However, at least as of the time of this writing, fans may see the new episodes in Summer 2026, meaning that they are less than a year away.