All of Us Are Dead Season 2's Release Breaks a Frustrating Netflix Record

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has faced extensive delays since its renewal, setting it up to break a new record at Netflix.

The South Korean horror series, which blends coming-of-age drama with a high school-set zombie outbreak, has been on hold for nearly three years awaiting its second season.

Netflix confirmed Season 2 in June 2022, but with few updates since and delays pushing back its early 2024 start, filming is finally happening this year, setting it up to break an unfortunate record.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2's Release Wait Is Record-Breaking for Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

All of Us Are Dead is poised to set a new record for the longest gap between the first and second seasons of a Netflix original scripted series. The inaugural season premiered in January 2022, and recent reports suggest that the second season may not be released until 2026, marking a four-year hiatus.

This surpasses previous gaps observed in other Netflix originals, such as Squid Game, which experienced a three-year break between its first and second seasons.

Netflix's 2025 promotional trailer notably left All of Us Are Dead fans frustrated as it failed to mention the long-awaited second season, nearly three years after the first premiered.

The extended delay for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 can be attributed to production setbacks. In April 2024, Film Monster CEO Park Chul-soo announced plans to commence filming that year, aiming for a late 2025 release.

However, subsequent reports from Star News indicated that production was postponed to 2025 for a "better production environment and a high level of completion," pushing the anticipated premiere to 2026.

For comparison, Netflix's Blood of Zeus took nearly four years to return, with Season 1 debuting in October 2020 and Season 2 (with a loaded cast) arriving in May 2024. Similarly, Squid Game will have a three-year gap between its first season in September 2021 and its second in December 2024.

This isn't totally irregular for Netflix, as the gap between Stranger Things Seasons 3 and 4 was nearly three years (July 2019 to May 2022), while its upcoming Season 5 is expected to debut more than three years after Season 4.

While these delays were significant, All of Us Are Dead will likely have at least a four-year wait, cementing its legacy as the longest wait between the first two seasons for a Netflix original.

Season 1 of All Of Us Are Dead is streaming now on Netflix.