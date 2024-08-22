A producer on the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series gave an exciting update on the Amazon Studios project.

The show was first announced to be in development in November 2021, with the official greenlight being granted in September 2022.

Not many official plot details are known. However, it will serve as a sequel to both the original film and Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner 2049.

Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh stars as a replicant nearing the end of their days. Other cast members include Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, and more.

Blade Runner 2099 TV Show Is 'Really Impressive'

Sony Pictures

In an exclusive interview with The Direct’s Russ Milheim, Blade Runner 2099 executive producer Michael Green gave an update on the exciting upcoming continuation of the fan-favorite franchise.

“We‘re filming now,” Green confirmed, exclaiming how the show has “a really impressive, intelligent, emotional story:”

"We're filming now. Showrunner Silka Luisa has created an incredible show. I've seen dailies. They're stunning. I've read the script. You know, they've seen the scripts. I am very excited for how she's evolved the world and made it bigger. It's a really impressive, intelligent, emotional story."

So When Exactly Will Blade Runner 2099 Release?

Blade Runner 2099 began production in May earlier this year, so the show still has plenty of filming to be done.

For additional reference, Amazon Studios’ Fallout started filming in June 2022 and was released in April 2024, while Wheel of Time Season 2 started rolling cameras in July 2021 and was released in September 2023. While the big WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes likely played into their timelines a tad, their lengthy production cycles also indicate that they are both heavy VFX projects.

No doubt, Blade Runner 2099 will almost certainly have a sizable post-production process it’ll need to go through.

Given those previous examples, a 2025 release for Blade Runner 2099 is extremely unlikely. Instead, a debut in the first half of 2026 is the best bet—and certainly by the end of that year.

