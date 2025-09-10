6 MCU Cliffhanger Characters Set for a Big Return in Phase 6 and Beyond

Marvel Studios has planted many seeds since Avengers: Endgame. Some of those seeds sprouted quickly, while others were left hanging on cliff edges, with characters introduced in tags or final scenes and then never seen again.

As Phase 6 ramps up, a few of those dangling threads finally feel close to being pulled. The schedule is fluid, but several projects in development line up naturally with where these characters were last left. Some could even sneak into Phase 6, while others are better positioned for Phase 7 once the next Avengers saga clears the runway. Beyond the major crossover events, there are numerous potential projects like the ones here that could provide a platform for these characters to finally make their long-awaited returns.

MCU Cliffhanger Characters Poised For A Big Return

Moon Knight (Jake Lockley)

While the series finale of Moon Knight concluded Marc Spector and Steven Grant's journey, it ended with a major cliffhanger by introducing the third, more ruthless persona, Jake Lockley. With Marc and Steven believing they are free from Khonshu's service, only for Jake to take over and continue their work, the potential for a darker, more complex story is immense.

Reports suggest that the MCU is building toward a Midnight Sons movie, a team of supernatural heroes that frequently includes Moon Knight in the comics. The success of dark, supernatural projects like Werewolf by Night and Agatha All Along has opened the door for this kind of team-up.

If this team-up happens, Moon Knight's internal conflict and complex relationship with Khonshu would be a central and compelling aspect of the story, finally paying off the promise of Jake Lockley.

Starfox

Harry Styles' Eros, aka Starfox, made his MCU debut in the post-credits scene of Eternals alongside Pip the Troll. His appearance, claiming to be the brother of Thanos and an Eternal, promised more cosmic adventures with the captured Eternals and potentially a deeper exploration of Thanos's lineage.

However, the underperformance and lukewarm reception of Eternals initially put the character's future in doubt. In a 2023 interview, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore confirmed that "there are more stories to be told with that character," indicating that Starfox's story is not over. While an Eternals 2 is not confirmed, Starfox's return in a different cosmic-focused project is very likely.

Given his connection to the Eternals and knowledge of the Celestials, Starfox could appear in the eventual Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, which will deal with major cosmic threats.

Hercules

Hercules, the Prince of Power, was dramatically introduced in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus's son, tasked with seeking vengeance on Thor for embarrassing the gods. This set up a tantalizing rivalry between the two powerful mythological figures and promised more exploration of the divine side of the MCU.

The most logical place for Hercules's return is in the rumored Thor 5. While Chris Hemsworth's future as Thor is uncertain, a fifth film would be the perfect stage for a direct confrontation or an eventual team-up between the two gods.

Black Knight

Kit Harington's Dane Whitman was introduced in Eternals. In the post-credits scene, he receives the Ebony Blade, only to be stopped by an off-screen voice revealed to be Mahershala Ali's Blade. This scene, filled with mystery and historical weight, perfectly sets up his eventual transformation into the mystical Black Knight.

For a long time, the most likely project for Dane's return was the Blade movie. With the Blade film now reportedly set within the modern-day MCU, a crossover between the two characters seems more likely than ever. However, production issues with Blade have led to the stalled potential return of Black Knight.

Even so, his future remains promising. If not in Blade, Marvel could introduce a Black Knight Special Presentation or include him in a mystical team-up like Midnight Sons. His connection to the MCU's magical and supernatural elements, particularly the Ebony Blade, makes him a valuable asset.

G'iah

Secret Invasion ended with a significant cliffhanger for Emilia Clarke's G'iah. Having gained the combined powers of numerous high-profile heroes, G'iah was left with incredible abilities and the responsibility of protecting the remaining Skrulls on Earth, even as a global anti-Skrull paranoia took hold. Her immense power and the open-ended nature of her story make her a prime candidate for a return.

The Secret Invasion storyline, which left the fate of the Skrulls on Earth unresolved, is expected to be explored further in Phase 7.

A potential third Captain Marvel movie in Phase 7 could focus on the Skrulls' search for a new home, building on Carol Danvers' promise to find them a sanctuary.

Clea

Clea, played by Charlize Theron, made her debut in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, appearing to Doctor Strange and enlisting his help to prevent an incursion. Her arrival signaled a more direct entry into the darker, multiversal aspects of the MCU and positioned her as a future love interest and powerful sorceress.

Clea is expected to return in a more prominent role, potentially as soon as Phase 6. Reports suggest she will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, alongside other mystical and multiversal characters. Her mission to stop an Incursion, a multiversal event that results in the destruction of one universe, is directly tied to the themes of the Multiverse Saga and its eventual conclusion.

As a sorceress from the Dark Dimension and the niece of Dormammu, she possesses significant power and knowledge that will be essential in combating threats in projects like Avengers: Secret Wars. Her character could provide critical mystical exposition and a direct link to the multiversal dangers that form the core of the ongoing saga.