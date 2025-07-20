WandaVision Character Accidentally Revealed For Avengers: Doomsday

A new quote accidentally revealed that one WandaVision character may appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The Elizabeth Olsen-led streaming series does not have proper representation on the Doomsday cast, with Olsen, Paul Bettany, or any other member of the spellbinding ensemble not having been announced for the incoming MCU team-up. This has not stopped fans from speculating about potential appearances by Olsen's Scarlet Witch or Bettany's Vision.

The only thing anyone has said about the WandaVision characters popping up has been a cryptic "we will see" by director Joe Russo back in March. With all that said, new information seems to suggest at least one hero from the bewitching MCU series will make themselves known in Avengers 5, and it is not who many would expect.

Speaking a on a recent TikTok live (via Daily Joe Locke), renowned stage actor Steven Sater let slip that WandaVision's Billy Maximoff may have a part in Avengers: Doomsday.

During the stream, Sater was asked about Billy actor Joe Locke (who has been a mentee of Sater's for several years), to which the Tony-award winning star said he had not connected with Locke on a recent trip to London, as Locke is "doing a Marvel movie:"

"I didn't see him, I didn't reach out. I know he's doing a Marvel movie and he's doing 'Heartstopper,' so he's been crazy, and my friends are producing the play he's about to do on the West End, so I just know how crazy his schedule is, so I left him alone."

Locke, who brought an aged-up Billy to life in 2024's Agatha All Along, has not been confirmed for any future Marvel movie appearance, making these comments all the more intriguing.

The only MCU movie currently in production is Avengers: Doomsday, which is actively filming in London, England, seemingly being the "Marvel movie" Sater was talking about.

Marvel Studios or Locke has not commented on Sater's quotes.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be a super-powered team-up of epic proportions. While the other Avengers movies to date have seen heroes from across the MCU canon band together against a common threat, Doomsday will include these classic heroes, new characters introduced since the last Avengers film, and characters from Fox's X-Men universe.

Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, from Captain America: Civil War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The new film will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes come to blows with their greatest threat yet, the Multiverse-hopping Victor Von Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

Will Billy Maximoff Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

After taking on his super-powered persona, Wiccan, in Agatha All Along last year, fans have been itching to know when Joe Locke's spell-slinging supe would next appear in the MCU.

It seems as though Locke has got his next Marvel project locked in (at least according to Steven Sater). It would make sense if Locke were to pop up in the new Avengers movie, especially if the rumors are true and his in-universe mother, Wanda/the Scarlet Witch, will remain dead through this particular adventure.

A magic user is a valuable asset to have on any Avengers team, and Locke's Wiccan fits the bill.

His appearance would be especially interesting if the idea of an eventual Young Avengers team is still percolating at Marvel Studios. Perhaps, the groundwork for that teenage team will be laid in Doomsday, with Locke's character crossing paths with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.