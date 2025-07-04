Ironheart Star Confirms This Major Doctor Strange Story Happened Off-Screen

One of Ironheart's new stars teased a Doctor Strange-centric story teased in the new MCU Disney+ series that happened off-screen. While Strange's side of the MCU only had a minor role in this new series, the show came through on the promise of an epic battle between tech and magic. However, in the back half of the season, fans got a taste of some epic action that happened away from Riri Williams' solo adventure.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ironheart.

Ironheart star Regan Aliyah teased that the story in which her character, Zelma Stanton, meets Doctor Strange has already taken place in the MCU. Upon Zelma's introduction, fans learn of her and her family's connection to the mystic arts, as her mother was once a student at Kamar-Taj. With multiple mentions of Doctor Strange in this series, the real question now is how close the two are.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Aliyah pointed out the moment when Riri's mother grabs a jar of maggots and opens it, leading her to say, "Once those get in your brain, they're kind of hard to get out." According to Aliyah, this indicates that "her backstory has already happened," saying Zelma went to Strange to have him help her get them out of her:

"I think a lot of comic fans will realise that even when she's talking to Riri and Riri's Mom, there's a point where she grabs this jar and she's like, 'Hey, don't touch that. Once those get in your brain, they're kind of hard to get out.' That’s showing that her backstory has already happened, which is she got those mind maggots stuck in her head and then she goes to Doctor Strange and he helps her get them out. So she’s already meddling. She already knows this man."

Marvel Studios

She then turned the focus to what could happen on the Strange front if Ironheart is renewed for a second season, saying she doesn't think Zelma will get far without someone telling her, "You don't know what you're doing right now:"

"If we do get a Season 2, or if this is gonna connect to something else in the future, I don't think homegirl is gonna stray too far without somebody reeling her back in and be like, 'You don't know what you're doing right now.'"

While Doctor Strange has not had any interactions with any of the characters in Ironheart on screen yet, these quotes seem to tease his place in Zelma's life going back some time. Particularly with her mother being a former student at Kamar-Taj, the real question is when this story took place and whether it impacts the greater MCU.

Released in two parts on June 24 and July 1, Ironheart is the final Disney+ series of the MCU's Phase 5, telling Riri Williams' story after her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Starting at MIT, Dominique Thorne's hero goes back to her hometown of Chicago, learning about a scary new enemy unlike anything she's ever seen before. All six episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

Will Zelma Stanton Meet Doctor Strange On Screen in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Looking ahead, the most logical place for Zelma and Strange to either meet again or show their interaction through a flashback would be on the big screen, since Strange has not appeared in live-action on Disney+. Outside of a possible second season of Ironheart or the rumored Strange Academy series, this meeting is most likely to be put on display in a movie.

Should the Young Avengers get their own project, Zelma could very well show up again for Marvel Studios, with Ironheart being a likely candidate to be a member that group. While Zelma may not be a core member of that team, her friendship with Ironheart and ties to Strange may be enough to bring them together, with fans eager to see Earth's younger heroes join forces and eventually meet the Avengers.

Also on the table is the potential Doctor Strange 3, which is rumored to be in development with Sam Raimi returning as the director. This would be the most likely place to see Kamar-Taj return to the MCU, giving all characters involved in this meeting a chance to reconvene there for the next magic-based MCU story.

No matter how or when this interaction play out, the stage is set for tech and magic to play key roles alongside each other in future MCU projects as the franchise continues to explore more thrilling story options.