2026's Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Gets First Trailer Release Date (And It's Soon)

The next Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, is getting ready to release its first trailer. Sunrise on the Reaping will depict the infamous 50th Hunger Games, the second Quarter Quell, 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's storyline. Those games were famously won by Haymitch Abernathy, whose broken, alcoholic self was played in The Hunger Games by Woody Harrelson.

According to a post on Patreon from scooper Daniel Richtman, a trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released imminently on Thursday, November 20, offering the first look at the 2026 flick.

It seems Lionsgate is eager to begin a one-year countdown to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, as its theatrical release is currently set for exactly one year after the release of this teaser trailer, on November 20, 2026.

The young Haymitch will be played by Joseph Zada, who is joined in Sunrise on the Reaping's impressive cast by Whitney Peak, Ralph Fiennes, Mckenna Grace, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Jesse Plemons, and Kieran Culkin.

What To Expect From The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's First Trailer

Lionsgate

Production on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping only began in Spain in late July and, by all accounts, is still underway. As such, fans should prepare for the imminent teaser trailer to be just that, a teaser, only offering brief glimpses at the characters and spectacles with little in the way of storyline.

Many will be especially eager to see Harry Potter's Voldemort actor, Ralph Fiennes, as the recast President Snow, following in the footsteps of Tom Blyth and Donald Sutherland. That said, the first glimpse of the new President Snow was spotted on set for Sunrise on the Reaping through a Panem propaganda banner.

The Hunger Games' latest early trailer release follows a trend that Christopher Nolan began with his next movie, The Odyssey, of releasing the first look at upcoming blockbusters almost a year in advance. The Odyssey is now gearing up to drop its second trailer imminently ahead of its July 17, 2026, debut.

Another eager participant in the early trailer is Marvel Studios, which will drop Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer in time for Avatar: Fire & Ash in December. It seems likely that, much like Marvel Studios, Lionsgate and other studios are eager to have their biggest 2026 trailers out in time for Avatar 3, which is sure to be a box office juggernaut after the last two movies grossed over $2 billion.