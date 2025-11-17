The Odyssey Movie Trailer 2 Gets Imminent Release Date (Report)

Christopher Nolan's next movie, The Odyssey, is reportedly set to receive a second trailer imminently. Coming off Oppenheimer's massive box office and awards season success, Nolan and Universal Pictures did something almost unheard of for The Odyssey. The first teaser for the Ancient Greek epic was released in July, exclusively in front of Jurassic World: Rebirth, spotlighting Tom Holland's Telemachus and Jon Bernthal's unknown character. At the same time, tickets for IMAX 70mm screenings dropped, one year ahead of release.

According to a post on Patreon from scooper Daniel Richtman, The Odyssey will deliver its next trailer attached to Avatar: Fire & Ash. As such, The Odyssey's next trailer is expected to be released on December 18, 2025, alongside Avatar 3's previews; however, it may also be released online in the days leading up to it.

Avatar: Fire & Ash won't just be a major box office event as the sequel to two multi-billion-dollar-grossing successes but also a big day for trailers. Marvel Studios is reportedly releasing an early teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, offering the first look one year ahead of its December 18, 2026, debut.

Strangely, there's even a chance that The Odyssey isn't the only July movie trailer starring Holland, Bernthal, and Zendaya that will play before Avatar 3.

There have been rumors that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer will be released with Fire & Ash in December as well. The MCU blockbuster is slated to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, two weeks after The Odyssey, and will star Holland's Spider-Man. Bernthal and Zendaya were also cast in both movies.

What To Expect From The Odyssey's Next Trailer

Universal Pictures

The Odyssey's first full trailer should be far longer than the teaser, spotlighting more of the cast, including Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope (his wife), and Tom Holland as Telemachus (his son).

The December trailer could bring a greater sense of the "long and perilous journey home" that Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, undertakes after the Trojan War, as well as the mythical beings he encounters along the way.

The Odyssey will make history as the first movie shot entirely on IMAX cameras, further enhancing its grandeur and stunning visuals. As Nolan will deliver one of the biggest IMAX movies of 2026, the trailer ought to emphasize how this mythical action-adventure was shot around the world with brand-new technology.

With The Odyssey scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, the upcoming trailer is expected to be the true kick-off for an eight-month marketing campaign. Nolan almost reached the $1 billion mark last year and took home multiple major Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. Universal will undoubtedly be eager to bring home the same success in 2026.