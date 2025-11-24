Disney CEO Gives Perfect Response to Recent Flops

Disney's CEO commented on recent box office flops in the perfect way. While many look to Marvel Studios' recent box office struggles, Pixar's Elio disappointment, and the Snow White disaster as evidence of a House of Mouse in disarray, there have been some big wins from the studio in 2025. Most notably, both Moana 2 and Lilo & Stitch grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, demonstrating that the theatrical experience remains effective for the right movie.

During Disney's Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO Bob Iger commented on the studio's upcoming movie slate and how they feel "very bullish" on its 2026 line-up, and proclaimed it sees a "similar strength" in 2027 and 2028:

"We're very encouraged by the studio slate that is coming up... We are very bullish on the slate ahead. As we look at the slate well into '27 and into '28, we feel that we've got similar strength to the strength that I just described for fiscal and calendar year '26.”

Next year, Disney has major releases coming from across the company, such as The Mandalorian & Grogu, Avengers: Doomsday, Toy Story 5, and Moana. The House of Mouse will need these blockbusters to overshadow its recent flops, namely the likes of Thunderbolts*, Elio, Tron: Ares, and Snow White.

Referring to some of Disney's recent box office flops, Iger clarified they are aware that "not every film works." That said, the CEO deferred to the year-long bigger picture to proclaim they have had "some real strength:"

“Obviously, not every film works. We know that. We've been around long enough to understand that. But if you look back at the year and you look at the fact that we've already crossed a substantial global box office level, we feel that we had some real strength."

Which 2026 Disney Movies Will Flop & Succeed?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had his own response to the MCU's recent box office struggles, blaming the likes of Captain America: Brave New World, The Marvels, and Thunderbolts* on audiences thinking they need to have "seen these other shows to understand" the heroes and storyline.

Of course, this argument looks a little less convincing after The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a completely disconnected movie, similarly disappointed financially. The powers that be at Disney and Marvel Studios will undoubtedly be hoping these same issues don't befall Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

However, if there are concerns surrounding Disney+ connectivity to movies, one has to wonder about the internal feelings regarding The Mandalorian & Grogu. Despite being Star Wars' first movie in over six years, excitement toward the Disney+ sequel has lingered on the lower side, even after the first trailer.

That said, it seems likely that Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and The Mandalorian & Grogu will all perform well at the box office regardless, even if they don't match the high-highs of previous franchise entries.

Toy Story 5 could follow suit with its predecessor and recent animated sequels like Moana 2 to gross the billion-dollar mark globally. In recent years, Disney and Pixar have struggled with non-franchise animated originals, which could leave Hexed and Hoppers to the wolves, unless they strike up a surprise interest.

Meanwhile, Moana should be able to replicate Lilo & Stitch's surprise live-action box office glory. But only time will tell how The Devil Wears Prada 2, Send Help, Ready or Not 2, and The Dog Stars perform at the box office.