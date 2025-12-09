Disney Officially Confirms Their Top Movie from 2025 - And It's Not a Marvel Film

Disney relied heavily on its iconic franchises to power its 2025 box office success, while the latest MCU releases ranged from underwhelming to merely solid, lacking the explosive impact of previous years. In a twist, the studio's biggest hit of the year comes from outside the superhero realm entirely. This standout triumph, rooted in Disney's beloved classic characters, officially claimed the title of the company's most successful 2025 release and signals a vibrant path ahead for its non-Marvel brands.

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, originally slated for a direct-to-Disney+ debut rather than a theatrical run, soared past $1 billion worldwide, cementing its status as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 thus far. In a year where Marvel Studios was expected to continue its 2024 momentum with three major releases, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the studio found its true box office champion in a different place.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed this triumph during the company's Q4 earnings call, emphasizing how the film's success transcended theaters and rippled across the entire Disney ecosystem. Iger made clear that Lilo & Stitch remains not only the biggest Disney film of the year but "the highest grossing Hollywood film at the global box office this calendar year:"

"This summer’s box office once again demonstrated the global and crossgenerational appeal of our storytelling and IP. To date, Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remains the highest grossing Hollywood film at the global box office this calendar year, and its success has extended across our interconnected businesses and consumer touchpoints."

The CEO also noted the film's success on streaming, touting "14.3 million views during its first five days on Disney+," one of the best performances for any live-action movie on the platform, Marvel or otherwise. To no one's surprise, Iger also noted the retail and merchandise sales, "eclipsing $4 billion in fiscal 2025:"

"The film achieved 14.3 million views during its first five days on Disney+, becoming the second-biggest Disney live-action premiere on the platform ever. Retail sales for Stitch from our Consumer Products business also continues to grow, eclipsing $4 billion in fiscal 2025. The popularity of this global phenomenon underscores the franchise’s enduring strength and the effectiveness of our strategy to invest in popular stories and characters."

He even later re-emphasized Lilo & Stitch's long-term hold, transitioning from box office dominance into streaming:

"The biggest film of the year, fiscal 2025 and calendar 2025 to date, which was Lilo and Stitch, which also had tremendous, tremendous consumption when it went on the platform."

Despite criticism for removing Captain Gantu, delivering a bleaker ending that separates the sisters, and sidelining key characters, 2025's Lilo & Stitch still exceeded all commercial expectations. Nostalgia, Stitch's universal charm, and the enduring "ohana" message proved stronger than the divisive changes.

As for Marvel, the same rose-tinted glasses can't be said on its finances. Most notably, Thunderbolts*, a critical success, quickly became a fan favorite, but barely took off in theaters. It ultimately earned $382.4 million, sitting in the bottom five of Marvel Studios' all-time box office list.

Captain America: Brave New World didn't do much better at $413.6 million, but a greater surprise was The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which only got to $520.6 million. That's by no means a flop; it's likely to be even profitable. However, it's not exactly the kind of blast off Marvel may have wanted, as it sets up the First Family to be a major part of both upcoming Avengers films and future sequels.

Disney has no shortage of IP and crazed fans willing to spend on reliving childhood memories, but how will the company manage these franchises in the future?

Disney's Brand Battle (Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, & More)

Disney has no shortage of beloved IP and fans eager to relive childhood memories, but the company now appears to be focusing more carefully on managing those franchises.

After years of Marvel overload, Disney sharply reduced MCU output, with only Avengers: Doomsday (December 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (December 2027) on the docket, plus the Sony-co-produced Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Instead, the 2026 slate leans heavily into proven, non-superhero brands: The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, and the live-action Moana, all built on nostalgia and cross-generational appeal.

This shift follows the success of the live-action Lilo & Stitch, proving that classic Disney and Pixar stories, especially when paired with theatrical and streaming rollouts, can still dominate.

By spreading releases across its vast library of acquired IP and avoiding annual superhero saturation, Disney is betting on emotional connection over volume. In a shrinking theatrical landscape, the strategy is simple: make fewer films, but make every one feel like an event, especially at Marvel Studios.