Joker 2 Casts Fourth Actor | Chadwick Boseman Wins MCU Emmy | Wolverine's MCU Debut Tease | WB Delays DC Slate | Watch: First Star Wars Andor Clip | Fantastic Four Movie Director | Ezra Miller Issues Apology | MCU Phase 6 Movies & Shows | First She-Hulk Reviews |

Watch: First She-Hulk Episode 4 Clip Released

Marvel Studios logo, Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already has three exciting episodes in the cards, but it has yet to tackle the titular heroine's dating life. Marketing for the Disney+ series revealed that a good chunk of the story will explore Jennifer Walters' complicated relationship status after she unexpectedly became a superhero. 

In the first three installments, She-Hulk took a deep dive into Walters' career, presenting a roller coaster narrative from her firing to the character's takeover of the superhuman law division at GLK&H.  

Now, it seems that Episode 4 is poised to reveal She-Hulk's dating life in a surprising manner. 

She-Hulk Episode 4 Clip Reveals Marvel Heroine's Dating Life

Elite Daily shared a brand new clip for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's fourth episode, showcasing Jennifer Walters' struggles in her dating life. 

The Direct Image
Marvel Studios

In the new footage, Ginger Gonzaga's Nikki Ramos is teasing Walters about her profile picture on the dating app, Matcher, saying that her date could end up becoming a webinar due to her corporate photo. 

The Direct Image
Marvel Studios

Ramos is adamant about helping her best friend in her dating life by swiping right to many profiles to achieve the "real filtering" phase of the app. 

The Direct Image
Marvel Studios

Ramos also suggested that Walters should create a profile for She-Hulk instead to expand her potential options:

The Direct Image
Marvel Studios

The clip can be seen below: 

 

Marvel Could Tease She-Hulk's Rich Dating Life from the Comics

She-Hulk Episode 4 is poised to finally reveal how Tatiana Maslany's titular heroine is adjusting to her newfound dating life. The clip established the idea that Jennifer Walters wants to keep using her human identity and not her superhero self as a dating profile, seemingly hinting that she still has reservations about her new status. 

This clip is hinting at a similar approach to the narrative trajectory of how the character dealt with her career. In the first three episodes, Walters didn't fully embrace being She-Hulk, but she ultimately accepted it. 

The upcoming installment's inclusion of She-Hulk's dating life in Episode 4 could be the start of the franchise's exploration of the character's wide array of love interests. In Marvel Comics, She-Hulk dated several popular heroes, such as Iron Man, Luke Cage, and even Thor. 

It's possible that the Disney+ series will only focus on several nobodies that have no ties to Marvel characters before eventually linking the heroine to other big names of the MCU as part of her dating life future. 

Potential candidates for She-Hulk's future partner could be Harry Styles' Starfox, Brett Goldstein's Hercules, and X-Men's Juggernaut, all of which had relationship ties to the character from the comics. 

Whatever the case, it's safe to assume that the MCU's She-Hulk has a bright future in terms of her dating life. 

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's fourth episode is set to premiere on September 8 on Disney+.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright Gets Candid About Her Severe Injury on Set
Watch: Rick & Morty Season 6 Parodies Avengers: Endgame Opening
First Look at Tobey Maguire’s Next Movie After Spider-Man Comeback
Ahsoka Disney+ Show Receives ‘Amazing’ Update From Lead Star

TRENDING

The Mandalorian Season 3 Set Video Spoils Bo-Katan Betrayal
Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+: What Exact TIME Will It Release?
First Look at She-Hulk's Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Scene Before CGI (Photos)
Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Gets Mixed Reactions from Fans
MCU: First Official Look at Nick Fury’s New Costume Revealed (Photo)