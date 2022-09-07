Watch: First She-Hulk Episode 4 Clip Released

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already has three exciting episodes in the cards, but it has yet to tackle the titular heroine's dating life. Marketing for the Disney+ series revealed that a good chunk of the story will explore Jennifer Walters' complicated relationship status after she unexpectedly became a superhero.

In the first three installments, She-Hulk took a deep dive into Walters' career, presenting a roller coaster narrative from her firing to the character's takeover of the superhuman law division at GLK&H.

Now, it seems that Episode 4 is poised to reveal She-Hulk's dating life in a surprising manner.

She-Hulk Episode 4 Clip Reveals Marvel Heroine's Dating Life

Elite Daily shared a brand new clip for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's fourth episode, showcasing Jennifer Walters' struggles in her dating life.

Marvel Studios

In the new footage, Ginger Gonzaga's Nikki Ramos is teasing Walters about her profile picture on the dating app, Matcher, saying that her date could end up becoming a webinar due to her corporate photo.

Marvel Studios

Ramos is adamant about helping her best friend in her dating life by swiping right to many profiles to achieve the "real filtering" phase of the app.

Marvel Studios

Ramos also suggested that Walters should create a profile for She-Hulk instead to expand her potential options:

Marvel Studios

The clip can be seen below:

Marvel Could Tease She-Hulk's Rich Dating Life from the Comics

She-Hulk Episode 4 is poised to finally reveal how Tatiana Maslany's titular heroine is adjusting to her newfound dating life. The clip established the idea that Jennifer Walters wants to keep using her human identity and not her superhero self as a dating profile, seemingly hinting that she still has reservations about her new status.

This clip is hinting at a similar approach to the narrative trajectory of how the character dealt with her career. In the first three episodes, Walters didn't fully embrace being She-Hulk, but she ultimately accepted it.

The upcoming installment's inclusion of She-Hulk's dating life in Episode 4 could be the start of the franchise's exploration of the character's wide array of love interests. In Marvel Comics, She-Hulk dated several popular heroes, such as Iron Man, Luke Cage, and even Thor.

It's possible that the Disney+ series will only focus on several nobodies that have no ties to Marvel characters before eventually linking the heroine to other big names of the MCU as part of her dating life future.

Potential candidates for She-Hulk's future partner could be Harry Styles' Starfox, Brett Goldstein's Hercules, and X-Men's Juggernaut, all of which had relationship ties to the character from the comics.

Whatever the case, it's safe to assume that the MCU's She-Hulk has a bright future in terms of her dating life.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's fourth episode is set to premiere on September 8 on Disney+.