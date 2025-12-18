Star Wars’ Most Divisive Movie Finally Receives The Praise It Deserves 8 Years Later

After almost exactly eight years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi came to theaters, Star Wars' most divisive movie is finally getting the praise it deserves. Rian Johnson's 2017 star-faring epic has had fans of the Lucasian canon up in arms since the day it came out. You either love it or you hate it. Johnson's subversive follow-up to the fairly by-the-book The Force Awakens was a little too much for some, while others embraced everything the Knives Out filmmaker was doing with his take on the galaxy far, far away.

The Last Jedi recently received a massive vote of confidence from one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood, perhaps prompting some to reconsider the 2017 blockbuster nearly a decade after its initial release. Speaking during a recent interview with Letterboxd for his most recent movie, Wake Up Dead Man (which was also directed by Johnson), Father Jud actor Josh O'Connor heaped praise upon Episode VIII.

"It's so beautiful," O'Connor lamented, adding, "I just remember seeing that movie in the cinemas, and I wept:"

"Because I just remember seeing that movie in the cinemas, and I wept at that last image with the boy, and it went 'phump.' It's just one of the most iconic images in cinema. It's so beautiful. "

Lucasfilm

He said he loved how Johnson's Star Wars movie made it feel like "anyone could be a Jedi," whether it be Daisy Ridley's Rey or the small boy (come to be known as 'Broom Boy') seen in its final moments:

"We were doing a Q&A last night, and I really loved the moderator's point about the end of that movie and how anyone could be a Jedi."

For some Star Wars fans, hearing someone like O'Connor singing The Last Jedi's praises will be music to their ears. The film has become the subject of widespread criticism for years, despite being critically lauded upon its release. On Rotten Tomatoes, Episode VIII sits at a stellar 91% Critics' Score and a paltry 41% Audience Score. It's a divisive project, and likley will continue to be.

Perhaps, as time goes on, further reappraisal of the movie will be explored by Star Wars fans, especially with names like Josh O'Connor publicly declaring himself a member of the Last Jedi fan club.

Could Josh O'Connor Join a Star Wars Film?

Lucasfilm

Josh O'Connor has been one of the most talked-about names in Hollywood over the last year and a change. After his appearance in 2024's Challengers alongside Zendaya, and now in Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man, fans worldwide have latched onto the English actor.

That is sure to continue if he continues to tap into things like his love for things like The Last Jedi. While Johnson himself may never show back up in the galaxy far, far away (even if he may want to), O'Connor joining the beloved sci-fi franchise would not be all that surprising.

O'Connor has been tagged as a 'one to watch' in the entertainment industry. Next year, he will get his blockbuster chance, leading Steven Spielberg's upcoming UFO movie, Disclosure Day. Seeing him suit up in Star Wars, especially if he loves the series as much as he appears to, makes sense.

One project the 35-year-old feels perfect for is the upcoming First Jedi movie from Logan filmmaker James Mangold. If The Last Jedi's 'anyone can be a Jedi' themes resonated with O'Connor, then suiting him up as the very first Force wielder could be a fun bit of symmetry.

Plus, given just how talented O'Connor is, Lucasfilm would be wise to attach its name to an actor of his calibre in any way possible.