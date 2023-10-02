Upload Season 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Upload Season 3 will continue the story of Robbie Amell's Nathan Brown as he thrives in the virtual realm.

The hit comedy from Amazon Prime Video tackles a world where humans can upload themselves into a virtual afterlife. The show's main focus is Nathan Brown as he tries to continue his life in a digital realm that is full of unexpected circumstances.

Upload made its premiere on Prime Video on May 1, 2020. After it was renewed in May 2020, Season 2 was released on March 11, 2022.

Upload Season 3: When Will It Release?

Amazon Prime Video

In May 2022, Prime Video renewed Upload for Season 3, according to Deadline.

While acknowledging that Upload remained in the streamer's top 10 shows since Season 2's premiere, Amazon Head of Global TV Vernon Sanders expressed excitement about the show's Season 3 debut, offering high praise to its creator Greg Daniels:

“'Upload' has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most-watched comedy originals on Prime Video. The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

Production for Upload Season 3 began in August 2022, via Hollywood North Buzz, and it eventually finished in November 2022 in Vancouver.

This meant that production wasn't affected by the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, which was a good thing since it allowed the creatives to finish everything necessary for its upcoming release.

In August 2023, Prime Video announced that the first two episodes of Season 3 will premiere on Friday, October 20.

Season 3 was confirmed to have eight episodes, meaning that two episodes will premiere weekly until November 10.

Here's an overview of the show's release schedule:

Episodes 1-2 - October 20

Episodes 3-4 - October 27

Episodes 5-6 - November 3

Episodes 7-8 - November 10

Who Is Cast in Upload Season 3?

Upload Season 3 is set to bring back most of the show's familiar faces alongside an exciting newcomer.

Robbie Amell's Nathan Brown is expected to headline the show's return, and he will be joined by the likes of Andy Allo's Nora, Allegra Edwards' Ingrid, Kevin Bigley's Luke, and Owen Daniels as the A.I. Guy.

Zainab Johnson, who portrays Nora's best friend, Aleesha, is also poised to return in Season 3.

In September 2022, Variety shared that Jeanine Mason has joined the cast of the upcoming season as Karina Silva, a character described as "a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity."

Here's a list of every notable actor and their respective character who will return in Season 3:

Robbie Amell - Nathan Brown

Andy Allo - Nora

Allegra Edwards - Ingrid

Kevin Bigley - Luke

Owen Daniels - AI Guy

Zainab Johnson - Aleesha

Jeanine Mason - Karina Silva

Andrea Rosen - Lucy

Josh Banday - Ivan

Barclay Hope - Oliver Kannerman

Wiliam B. Davis - David Choak

Mackensie Cardwell - Tinsley

What Will Happen in Upload Season 3?

Amazon Prime Video

At the end of Upload Season 2, Nathan and Nora became a couple after the former's download into the real world.

However, this newfound relationship is set to experience its fair share of ups and downs in Season 3, mainly due to the fact that Nathan's download could fail at any moment and he could be permanently erased.

Elsewhere, a backup Nathan whom Ingrid paid for to regrow into a highly complex experiment is living in Lakeview, with her hoping to gain a second chance at love in the digital realm.

Aside from its romantic plot, one of the main focuses of Season 3 is all about the Freeyond conspiracy.

In Season 2, it was revealed that Freeyond was placing a bunch of clinics in key states to allow the less fortunate free access to upload into a new life. The twist here is that they will be away from voting booths, meaning that it has the potential to retain certain corrupt politicians in power.

In an interview with The Wrap in March 2022, Upload creator Greg Daniels described Season 2's ending as "like Schrödinger's Cat:"

"Like Schrödinger's Cat, when we open the box, we'll see if the cat was alive or dead, but at the moment, the cat is both alive and dead, you know? I feel like it could be played out in a certain number of episodes and then in a certain different number of episodes, as long as there’s constantly enough pull forward and enough reveals."

Dedicated to stopping Freeyond from its evil scheme, Nathan and Nora's main Season 3 adventure will likely revolve around that plot alongside some kisses and cuddles on the side.

While it seems that Season 3's overarching plot could do a deep dive into politics, Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022 that he is trying to find the right balance between the said subject matter and the show's core of being a "fun comedy show:"

"It's a world where heaven is only for the very rich, so you can't avoid critiques of income inequality and billionaires when that's your subject matter. The trick is to not hit people over the head with that and to be a fun comedy show."

The showrunner ended by saying what Upload's core narrative truly means:

"This show is a metaphor for people who live too much in the virtual space. It takes place in the slight future, but so much reflects how we live now, how people live for their online presence and that virtual version of [themselves]."

Amid the politics and conspiracy, the first two seasons of Upload that the romantic angle of it all still worked, and hopefully, this success will carry over into Season 3.

The first two episodes of Upload Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, October 20.