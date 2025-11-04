Fantastic Four First Steps Celebrates Disney+ Release With New Trailer

Fantastic Four: First Steps is arriving on streaming in style, celebrating its Disney+ release with a special new trailer. The 2025 MCU blockbuster hit theaters back in July and finally brought Marvel's First Family to the interconnected on-screen universe. First Steps enjoyed a successful run in theaters, earning a solid $521 million at the global box office, thanks to generally positive reviews from critics.

The movie has been on digital for several weeks; however, now it is time for streaming! Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The 2025 Marvel epic will be available to stream in all of its IMAX-enhanced glory. And Marvel Studios is making a moment of it, with an exciting new trailer in honor of its Disney+ debut.

The new Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, posted on the official Disney+ X account, takes the form of a specially made projection slideshow, spotlighting the movie's 1950s-inspired world, its band of central heroes, and its space-faring threat, Galactus.

Watch the full trailer below:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is just the first MCU adventure for the iconic comic book team. The 37th film released under the Marvel Studios banner, First Steps, follows its titular quartet as they contend with the world-eating Galactus, who has marked their Earth for death.

The film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as its central band of heroes. WandaVision creator Matt Shakman helmed the MCU blockbuster, with plans for its cast of characters to pop up in next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Next for The Fantastic Four in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Fantastic Four: First Steps is just the beginning for its turtle-neck-wearing superhero team. The Fantastic Four have been a foundational element of the Marvel Comics world since the 1960s. So, it is exciting to finally have Marvel's First Family under the MCU banner.

Just like in the comics, it seems as though the Fantastic Four will be key to Marvel Studios' super-powered story going forward.

All four members of the team have been confirmed to appear in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. The Fantastic Four characters are reported to play a significant role in the Multiversal team-up, with the newly introduced Franklin Richards said to be key to Doctor Doom's reality-hopping plans.

Beyond that, it is assumed the characters will again feature prominently in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Then, following the end of the Multiverse Saga, fans can likely expect to see Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben star in a full-fledged First Steps sequel, serving as a building block for this next era of the franchise.

In fact, it has already been written that Fantastic Four 2 is already in early development; however, what that movie would look like and when exactly it would see the light of day remains unclear.