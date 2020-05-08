Nova Project Reportedly In Development at Marvel Studios

Two years ago, when touring for Avengers: Infinity War, Kevin Feige said in an interview that Marvel Studios had "a board" with characters that held immediate potential for the studio, and that Nova was one of them. However, from his comment, one could not tell which Nova he was referring to; Richard Rider or Sam Alexander.

"Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy]."

But, in an even earlier interview in 2014 before the release of the original Guardians of the Galaxy, Kevin Feige revealed that it was specifically Richard Rider who was cut from the movie, indicating that Richard Rider was the Nova who held immediate potential for Marvel Studios.

Additionally, there was a rumor last year of Marvel Studios was moving forward with development on a Nova movie. However, this rumor did not address if it was Richard Rider or Sam Alexander. Sadly, with this news, fans will still be left wondering which Nova Marvel Studios will adapt first.

NEWS

According to The Illuminerdi, Marvel Studios is in the early stages of developing a project for Nova. More surprising is that they are uncertain if it will be a movie or a show, but their own source strongly believes that it is a movie for Phase 5 or later. At the moment, Kevin Feige is listed as the sole producer with no other talent or personnel attached to the project.

Finally, this will be likely frustrating for some, it is still unknown which Nova this project will be focusing on.

WHAT THIS MEANS

In all likelihood, considering the interview from 2018 and the fact that the Nova cut from the earliest Guardians of the Galaxy draft was indeed Richard Rider, it's likely that this Nova project will adapt that iteration of the character. But, keep in mind, that was two years ago and it is entirely possible that Marvel Studios could be adapting Sam Alexander now instead.

The most fascinating part about this news is the potential that this could end up being a Disney+ series. This could potentially make it one of the most expensive Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios and maybe for the entire service. If they were to go through with a show, it would be pretty awkward, since Warner Bros. is currently developing a Green Lantern show for HBO Max.

Finally, their own source at The Illuminerdi has said this would be something meant for Phase 5 or later, which means that fans are likely going to have to wait awhile until they see any Nova take flight.