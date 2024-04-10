Fallout TV Show Release Time & Date Gets Exciting Change at the Last Minute

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Fallout TV show

Amazon Studios' Fallout is releasing earlier than expected on Prime Video.

Based on the video game series of the same name, the Fallout series will take fans to a place in the timeline never seen before in its source material (as detailed exclusively to The Direct).

Fans got their first look at this live-action series well way back in October 2022, leaving many anxious to see what the studio has in store for this long-famous franchise.

Fallout Series' New Release Time & Date Update

The Direct Image
Prime Video

Ahead of Amazon Studios Fallout's debut on Prime Video, the series' X (formerly Twitter) account announced an unexpected change to the release date and time for the season.

Originally meant to debut on Thursday, April 11, the team behind Fallout shared a message asking employers to excuse fans of the show between April 10 and April 12, confirming the series will debut "one day early on Prime:"

"Please excuse your employee from the office this Wednesday, April 10, through Friday, April 12 for an important personal matter, that just happens to coincide, and is in no way related to, 'Fallout' releasing one day early on Prime."

The account then shared a graphic revealing the worldwide release times for over a dozen different time zones on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, which can be seen below:

April 10

  • 6 p.m. PDT
  • 7 p.m. CDMX (Mexico)
  • 9 p.m. EDT 
  • 10 p.m BRT (Brazil)

April 11

  • 2 a.m. BST (UK)
  • 3 a.m. CEST (Central Europe)
  • 3 a.m. SAST (South Africa)
  • 4 a.m. EEST (Eastern Europe)
  • 6:30 a.m. IST (India)
  • 9 a.m. SGT (Singapore)
  • 10 a.m. JST (Japan)
  • 11 a.m. (Eastern Australia)
  • 1 p.m. NZST (New Zealand)

What Did Critics Think of Fallout?

Most of the early reactions from critics gave Fallout heavy praise as fans have been impressed with how the series faithfully adapts the video game story with an enthused tone.

On X (formerly Twitter), @50shadesoftayyy teased that the series "radiates FUN" and brings "a compelling first two episodes" for fans:

"The end of the world had never been this exciting. 'Fallout' is a blast. 'Fallout' radiates FUN! Such a compelling first two episodes. Honestly cannot wait to continue this highly energetic, bloody, violent adventure!"

Collider's Steven Weintraub called the first two episodes "awesome," holding off on further comment until the series debuts:

"The first two episodes of Prime Video's 'Fallout' are awesome. Can’t say more than that till Wednesday at 6am."

Adobe's Jason Morrell celebrated "an amazing start to the show" and shared that he can't wait to see the rest when it arrives:

"Got a chance to see the first few episodes of the new 'Fallout' series thanks to Steven Weintraub [and] Collider. An amazing start to the show and now I wait until the 11th to see the rest - the toughest part! Thanks Prime Video [and] 'Fallout' as well for the pin!"

Social media manager Michelle Lundstrom called the first two episodes of Fallout "amazing," noting how big a fan she is of the games and expressing her excitement for others to see it in full:

"I won't spoil a thing for ya, but the first two episodes of 'Fallout' are amazing! As a fan of the games and as a fan of just great shows. Really, I can't wait for everyone to see it. Thank you Collider and Steven Weintraub."

Fallout debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Fallout
Release Date
April 24, 2024
Platform
Prime Video
Actors
Ella Purnell
Walton Goggins
Genres
Adventure
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Western
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

Why Asher Left The Good Doctor, Revealed by Producers
My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date, News and Everything We Know
Godzilla Minus One Streaming: When Will It Release Online (April 2024 Update)
Who Is Caterina Ferioli? 4 Things to Know About Tearsmith Actress

TRENDING

Civil War 2024 Director Addresses If the Movie Is 'Programming' Americans for Upcoming War
LEGO Releases First-Ever 'Inside Out' Movie Set
All American: Who Is DuJuan Johnson? Tribute Explained
The Chosen Season 4 Starts Streaming: How to Watch Online Now
Star Wars Just Reversed a Beloved Clone Wars Character's Death