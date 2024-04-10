Amazon Studios' Fallout is releasing earlier than expected on Prime Video.

Based on the video game series of the same name, the Fallout series will take fans to a place in the timeline never seen before in its source material (as detailed exclusively to The Direct).

Fans got their first look at this live-action series well way back in October 2022, leaving many anxious to see what the studio has in store for this long-famous franchise.

Prime Video

Ahead of Amazon Studios Fallout's debut on Prime Video, the series' X (formerly Twitter) account announced an unexpected change to the release date and time for the season.

Originally meant to debut on Thursday, April 11, the team behind Fallout shared a message asking employers to excuse fans of the show between April 10 and April 12, confirming the series will debut "one day early on Prime:"

"Please excuse your employee from the office this Wednesday, April 10, through Friday, April 12 for an important personal matter, that just happens to coincide, and is in no way related to, 'Fallout' releasing one day early on Prime."

The account then shared a graphic revealing the worldwide release times for over a dozen different time zones on Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, which can be seen below:

April 10

6 p.m. PDT

7 p.m. CDMX (Mexico)

9 p.m. EDT

10 p.m BRT (Brazil)

April 11

2 a.m. BST (UK)

3 a.m. CEST (Central Europe)

3 a.m. SAST (South Africa)

4 a.m. EEST (Eastern Europe)

6:30 a.m. IST (India)

9 a.m. SGT (Singapore)

10 a.m. JST (Japan)

11 a.m. (Eastern Australia)

1 p.m. NZST (New Zealand)

What Did Critics Think of Fallout?

Most of the early reactions from critics gave Fallout heavy praise as fans have been impressed with how the series faithfully adapts the video game story with an enthused tone.

On X (formerly Twitter), @50shadesoftayyy teased that the series "radiates FUN" and brings "a compelling first two episodes" for fans:

"The end of the world had never been this exciting. 'Fallout' is a blast. 'Fallout' radiates FUN! Such a compelling first two episodes. Honestly cannot wait to continue this highly energetic, bloody, violent adventure!"

Collider's Steven Weintraub called the first two episodes "awesome," holding off on further comment until the series debuts:

"The first two episodes of Prime Video's 'Fallout' are awesome. Can’t say more than that till Wednesday at 6am."

Adobe's Jason Morrell celebrated "an amazing start to the show" and shared that he can't wait to see the rest when it arrives:

"Got a chance to see the first few episodes of the new 'Fallout' series thanks to Steven Weintraub [and] Collider. An amazing start to the show and now I wait until the 11th to see the rest - the toughest part! Thanks Prime Video [and] 'Fallout' as well for the pin!"

Social media manager Michelle Lundstrom called the first two episodes of Fallout "amazing," noting how big a fan she is of the games and expressing her excitement for others to see it in full:

"I won't spoil a thing for ya, but the first two episodes of 'Fallout' are amazing! As a fan of the games and as a fan of just great shows. Really, I can't wait for everyone to see it. Thank you Collider and Steven Weintraub."

Fallout debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.