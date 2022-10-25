First Look at Live-Action Fallout TV Show Revealed

Out of all the wildly-popular gaming franchises running today, one of the biggest is undoubtedly the Fallout series. The IP was first launched in October 1997 and went on to birth countless sequels and spin-offs, with the most recent entry being 2018's online-focused Fallout 76.

The next core entry in the series, Fallout 5, doesn't yet have a release date—but it'll be a long time until it makes its debut. In fact, it was previously revealed that the game wouldn't even start development until Elder Scrolls VI was finished, which could be years from now.

Thankfully, in the meantime, Amazon Studios has fans covered. Back in July 2020, the company announced that it'd be bringing the world of Fallout to life in the form of a new streaming show.

Filming for the project officially commenced earlier this year, with stars Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell in the leading role.

Now, thanks to a special occasion, fans have their first official look at the upcoming series.

Celebrating Fallout's Birthday

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fallout gaming franchise, Amazon Studios and Kilter Films, the companies behind the upcoming television adaptation for the series, have released a brand new look at the project on Twitter.

Bethesda

Alongside the new image, the accounts shared a fun message to fans:

"Congratulations and Happy 25th Birthday! We made something special for the occasion." #Fallout #Fallout25 @BethesdaStudios @Bethesda @Fallout @Kilter_Films"

Previously, fans have likely seen some of the set photos that have been circulating around the web. A good chunk of those pictures show off a Super Duper Mart, which is a chain of supermarkets seen in Fallout 4.

Other set photos, supposedly taken on the actual stages for the show, show off the interior of Vault 32. Yet, the photo above clearly shows people with suits labeled with the number 33. So what gives?

Well, maybe the story will center on the members of Vault 33 visiting Vault 32 sometime after the end of the world goes down. Though, that's only one possible guess of what could be at play.

The Story of Vault 32

Given how popular the Fallout franchise is overall, it's honestly surprising how it's taken this long to be made into a television series. But late is better than not at all!

While some may be hesitant about how Amazon may adapt the story, based on those set photos alone, the project already has an authentic and accurate feel.

The big question now is, will this show be canon to the game series? After all, both Vaults 32 and 33 have not been established in any of the previous entries.

Oddly enough, however, Vault 34 has been established—and it's located in the Mojave Wasteland, which served as the primary setting for Fallout: New Vegas. Whether a coincidence or just pure circumstance, back in 2021, it was rumored a sequel to that beloved entry was in the works.

No matter what it ends up being, in the meantime, there's no denying that fans of the franchise have plenty to talk about while they wait for the adaptation to arrive.

Fallout is set to arrive on Amazon Prime sometime in 2023.