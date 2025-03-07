Will Cars 4 Ever Happen At Disney Pixar? (2025 Update)

The last time a Cars movie pulled into theaters was in 2017, leaving audiences wondering if the property could shift into gear again with Cars 4.

Ka-chow! Although many see the franchise as an extended cash grab, there is no denying the massive success of Disney and Pixar’s Cars. What began as a single film in 2006 evolved into a multimedia empire with sequels, spin-offs, toys, and theme park attractions.

Could Pixar Refuel the Cars Franchise With Another Big Screen Installment?

Pixar

It’s been nearly eight years since Lightning McQueen and his pals graced the silver screen. Indeed, the last Cars movie to hit cinemas was Cars 3 in 2017.

The movie was a surprisingly heavy-hitting story about getting older and the belief that one could outlive their usefulness. Compared to the madcap, simple-natured Cars 2, it was Ulysses.

Since Cars 2, Disney and Pixar have kept the motor running on the property. In addition to the massive Cars Land park at Disneyland, which attracts fans daily, Cars on the Road was released in 2022, a Disney+ exclusive animated series starring Lightning McQueen and Mater.

With Pixar’s continued effort to produce sequels for its highest-grossing movies (such as Toy Story and Inside Out), many are curious if the studio will return to the gas pump with Cars 4.

According to the creative consultant and creative director of the Cars franchise, Jay Ward, Pixar has plans for McQueen to ride again, as he revealed to The Late Brake Show in 2023:

"There are more 'Cars' things brewing, I can’t say much more yet. 'Cars' has got a life that will keep going. I am working on some real fun projects right now that you will see in a couple of years. It takes us a while to make them."

While this was not explicitly a confirmation that Cars 4 is in development, devotees can rest easy knowing that Cars has not run out of road yet.

More recently, attendees received questionnaires at D23 Brazil in November 2024 to gauge interest in multiple unconfirmed Disney sequels. Cars 4 was on that list. So, it’s clear that the movie has at least been a topic of discussion at the House of Mouse. At the very least, audiences can rule out the residents of Radiator Springs making the jump to live-action anytime soon.

Cars 3 director Brian Fee hesitated about a fourth movie when the threequel was released in 2017. The filmmaker cast doubt on furthering the story of Lightning McQueen, as there were increasingly fewer directions in which to take the character:

"I don't know. I'm not sure. I actually don't know the future of the franchise. I don't know where we'll go after that. I don't know if we'll make one. If we do, will it be more McQueen? This is the third act but I don't know how many acts he has in his life. Will other characters be main characters, at this point I have no idea. I think anything's possible."

Interestingly enough, though, Fee was bullish on the franchise exploring the adventures of other cars going forward.

The man behind McQueen’s wheel, voice actor Owen Wilson, also commented on where the hotshot racer could head next to CinemaBlend in 2017. According to Wilson, he’d love it if Cars 4 explored new tonal territory and took the form of a "thriller:"

"Well, I kind of trust Pixar to kind of come up with the stories because they have such a great track record with doing these movies that work for kids and also that grown-ups and parents find entertaining. I would imagine that if they do do another one, it'll be something pretty cool. But yeah maybe like Lightning McQueen in sort of like a thriller. Maybe that could be something."

Despite Pixar making no official indication or confirmation that Cars 4 will be made, it’s clear that the Cars franchise still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Meanwhile, Pixar has shown no signs of slowing down, with a jam-packed slate of upcoming projects, which includes Toy Story 5, Incredibles 3, and several new original concepts.

All three Cars films are streaming on Disney+.