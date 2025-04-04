Avengers: Doomsday Actor Won’t Reveal Which MCU Character He’s Playing

After being confirmed to have a role in Avengers: Doomsday, one MCU actor who only recently got to finally portray his dream character for the first time revealed that he may not be locked in to reprise that specific role. Channing Tatum only joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year in Deadpool & Wolverine as the X-Men's Gambit, but now he is sewing seeds of doubt as to which Marvel character he will actually be playing in Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday is finally in production. Six years after the last Avengers film was released in theaters, fans got to find out some of the major cast members who will be in the upcoming title.

Unsurprising names like Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd were announced, but, at the same time, some shocking surprises were brought forth, such as the confirmation that actors like Ian McKellan (Magneto in the 2000s X-Men movies) and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler in X2) would be in the film.

Channing Tatum Claims He May Not Play Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

During the cast reveal live stream for Avengers: Doomsday, a chair with Channing Tatum's name on it appeared on the screen.

Tatum finally got to portray Gambit in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine for the first time in his career. Tatum had close ties to Gambit in the past and was even offered his own Gambit film at one point, but things never quite worked out.

After seeing his name during the cast reveal, many automatically assumed that he would be reprising his role from the Deadpool threequel. However, that may not be the case.

In an interview with Extra TV, Tatum was asked about the reveal that he would be in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor made it a priority to point out that he was "guaranteed a chair," but that the chair only featured his name and "it wasn't exactly Gambit:"

"Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair. They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn’t exactly Gambit."

He continued on by reinforcing that he has "only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in," teasing that his character hasn't exactly been confirmed yet:

"So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no’s, and I’ve only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that’s where I’m at."

Who Will Channing Tatum Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Any film within the MCU is always very secretive, but the Avengers titles are on a completely different level.

However, there is a 99.9% chance that Tatum will be reprising his role as Gambit in Doomsday, and his comments are most likely just the actor's way of joking around and playing coy.

It is worth noting that when Tatum's chair was unveiled during the cast announcement, the live stream played Gambit's theme, which can be heard in Deadpool and Wolverine, essentially confirming that he will portray that character in Doomsday.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Gambit's fate was left rather open, but it was teased that he would return. After helping Deadpool and Wolverine defeat Cassandra Nova (read some important details about Cassandra Nova here) in the Void, he remained there.

However, in the reflection of Gambit's eyes, there appeared to be a portal opening from a sling ring used by characters like Doctor Strange.

That brief moment teased that Gambit would be pulled out of the Void and live to fight another day, which explains exactly how he will be available to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Fans can expect a lot of Doomsday's other actors to also play coy leading up to the film's 2026 release.

Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in theaters on May 1, 2026.